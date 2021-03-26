DOT News Release: KAUAI LANE CLOSURES FOR THE WEEK OF MARCH 27 – APRIL 2

— KAUMUALII HIGHWAY (ROUTE 50) —

1) LIHUE

Single lane closure of Kaumualii Highway (Route 50) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 2, Rice Street and Makoi Street, on Friday, March 26, through Saturday, March 27, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for restriping work.

— KUHIO HIGHWAY (ROUTES 56/560) —

1) KAPAA (NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 5.7 and 6.6, Kuhio Highway and Kapaa Bypass, on Sunday evening, March 28, through Friday morning, April 2, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for shoulder and restriping work.

2) KAPAA (24-HOUR WORK)

Traffic on Kuhio Highway (Route 56) near mile marker 10 is shifted to the temporary Kapaa Stream Bridge 24-hours a day, seven days a week until further notice. For safety during the shift to the temporary bridge, right turns off Kuhio Highway onto Mailihuna Road are not permitted. Access to Kapahi is recommended via the Kawaihau Road or Hauaala Road detours.

3) KILAUEA (NIGHT WORK)

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 22 and 24.4, Kaluamakua Place and Kahiliholo Road, on Friday morning, March 26, until 6 a.m., for road reconstruction and paving work.

4) KILAUEA

Single lane closure of Kuhio Highway (Route 56) in both directions between mile markers 24 and 25, Kalihiwai Road and Kuhio Highway, on Monday, March 29, through Thursday, April 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

5) HANALEI

Alternating single lane closure on Kuhio Highway (Route 560) on the north shore of Kauai at mile marker 1 approaching Hanalei Bridge (“Hanalei Hill”). The road was opened for public access beginning Saturday, March 20, 2021. The schedule for public access for the upcoming week will be:

Friday, March 26 through Saturday, April 3

Morning access: 5:30 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.

Afternoon access: 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day except Wednesdays

Wednesday afternoon access: 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Evening access: 5:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.

(Note, afternoon access was planned around Hanalei School schedule)

Sunday, March 28 and Sunday, April 4

During access hours the highway at Hanalei Hill will be open to single lane, alternating traffic for passenger cars and light trucks. These vehicles will be escorted through the work zone by a pilot vehicle.

For full details, visit the hdot website at: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/ 2021/03/18/schedule-for- public-access-to-kuhio- highway-in-hanalei/.

— MAALO ROAD (ROUTE 583) —

1) LIHUE

Single lane closure on Maalo Road (Route 583) in both directions near mile marker 0.6, Laukona Street, on Friday, March 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for shoulder and striping work.