Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 876 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,950 in the last 365 days.

Sweeney Joins Arc of New Jersey in Recognizing March as National Developmental Disability Awareness Month

Trenton – Senate President Steve Sweeney, as well as the entire State Senate and Assembly, today joined the Arc of New Jersey in recognizing March as National Developmental Disability Awareness Month.

“Advocating on behalf of New Jersey residents with developmental disabilities is the entire reason I began my career in politics,” said Senator Sweeney (D-Gloucester/Salem/Cumberland). “I am incredibly grateful for all that the Arc of New Jersey does for the I/DD community and I am thankful for the opportunity this awareness month presents to shine a light on the struggles of this vibrant community.”

National Developmental Disability Awareness Month promotes respect for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, raises awareness of the challenges and obstacles they face, and promotes understanding, encouragement, and opportunities that allow them to live fulfilled lives.

“Developmental Disability Awareness Month is an opportunity for New Jersey to pause and look inward at the ways in which our state can improve inclusion in all areas of life for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD),” said Tom Baffuto, Executive Director of the Arc of New Jersey. “It is a chance to identify the barriers that individuals with I/DD still sometimes face, and it is the perfect time to engage individuals about their needs and desires for living a full life in the community.

“We thank the Senate President for recognizing and highlighting Developmental Disability Awareness Month and for keeping the issues of greatest importance to those we represent at the forefront during the month of March and throughout the year.”

As the state’s leading advocacy and services organization for citizens with intellectual and developmental disabilities, the Arc of New Jersey and its local chapters serve approximately 27,000 individuals and their families, and its exemplary Self-Advocacy Project provides essential assistance to the New Jersey Statewide Self-Advocacy Network.

You just read:

Sweeney Joins Arc of New Jersey in Recognizing March as National Developmental Disability Awareness Month

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.