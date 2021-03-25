Gov. Wolf Tours Scranton Primary Health Care Center to Share Vaccination Success

4.6 million COVID-19 doses administered in Pennsylvania 1.6 million people fully vaccinated

Governor Tom Wolf visited Scranton Primary Health Care Center, Lackawanna County’s only federally qualified health center, to tout progress the state is making toward vaccinating eligible Pennsylvanians. The governor was joined by Rep. Marty Flynn and COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force member Rep. Bridget Kosierowski.

“Pennsylvania is making great progress in our vaccine rollout,” Gov. Wolf said. “We are committed to getting everyone in Phase 1A vaccinated as soon as possible. We’ve nearly completed vaccinations of our teachers and school staff, and those living and working in long-term care facilities who want a vaccine are getting one.”

In the last three and a half months, the state has administered more than 4.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 1.6 million Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. And another 1.4 million Pennsylvanians have received at least one dose. Approximately 4 million Pennsylvanians are eligible for the vaccine in Phase 1A, and an estimated 75 percent have completed vaccinations.

According to Becker’s Hospital Review, Pennsylvania is ranked number 19 among all states for percentage of COVID-19 vaccines administered. And for the past week, the state ranked number three for number of doses administered per 100,000 residents.

The Department of Health is requiring providers to schedule appointments for all those in Phase 1A by the end of March. And plans continue for all Pennsylvanians to be eligible May 1. The state is also allocating the vaccine supply to the providers most efficient at getting doses into arms. The Scranton Primary Health Care Center is among the providers helping to reach Pennsylvanians.

“Scranton Primary Health Care Center is one of many doing incredible work serving the most vulnerable populations in communities across Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said. “As a federally qualified health center, the center has had a big role in ensuring that vulnerable populations in northeastern Pennsylvania are being vaccinated. The dedicated staff members who work here have gone above and beyond during the pandemic, and it is an honor to meet the team and highlight the important work they are doing.”

The center vaccinates patients during regular well visits or as a separate vaccine appointment. They are visiting senior high rises to administer vaccines and reaching out to the homeless population to administer vaccines to those eligible under Phase 1A. The center’s efforts are helping to advance the state’s vaccination plan.

Gov. Wolf also credited vaccine progress to the work of the COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force, of which Rep. Kosierowski is a member.

“Thank you to Scranton Primary CEO Joe Hollander and all their incredible staff for not only hosting us today, but for their commitment to serving our community and their dedication to combatting this pandemic,”. “Thank you to Governor Wolf for coming to Lackawanna County and witnessing the great things our providers are doing. Along with the wonderful providers, we are all working together to prioritize the health and safety of all our residents, and I am grateful for all your collaborations.”

A little over a month ago, I was appointed to serve on the Covid-19 Legislative Taskforce,” Rep. Kosierowski said. “I will admit this was a very scary task. At the end of the day, we were faced with the task of coming up with recommendations on how to allocate a vaccine supply that simply did not meet the demand. We as a state have the infrastructure, have the incredibly talented providers, and the selfless volunteers to get this vaccine into the arms of Pennsylvanians but all of that is limited if there is no physical vaccine to allocate.”

“It is great to be here with the Governor to share the exciting work that Scranton Primary Health is doing to get more vaccinations to more people,” Rep. Flynn said. “We are fortunate to have this pillar of the community as an excellent partner to the commonwealth in this vital effort.”

“Scranton Primary Health Care Center is a shining example of how providers are reaching out to their communities to help break down barriers to vaccine access and proactively work to vaccinate eligible individuals in their communities,” Gov. Wolf said. “Thank you to everyone who works here at Scranton Primary Health Center for your hard work, and for providing an example that other providers can follow.”