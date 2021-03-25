Gov. Wolf Announces That Leading Air Filter Manufacturer Filterbuy, Inc. Selects PA As Home to New Facility, Creating 120 Jobs and Redeveloping Site

Governor Tom Wolf announced that air filter manufacturer Filterbuy, Inc. has selected Pennsylvania as the best place to expand its operations, creating at least 120 new, full-time jobs and redeveloping an old, underutilized industrial building in Westmoreland County.

“We welcome Filterbuy to southwestern Pennsylvania as it increases its regional presence, creates jobs, and provides high-quality, American-made products to customers across the country,” said Gov. Wolf. “Pennsylvania has a long legacy of innovation and a ‘can-do’ spirit, qualities that are shared by Filterbuy—a company that started with the purchase of machine parts and grew to include locations in multiple states with almost 1,000 employees—and we look forward to witnessing its continued growth and prosperity.”

Filterbuy will enter into a long-term lease of 137,000 square feet of production and distribution space from the Redevelopment Authority of the City of New Kensington in New Kensington, to be used as the company’s first operation in the northeast United States. The company has committed to creating at least 120 new, full-time jobs over the next three years and invest at least $2.15 million for building improvements and equipment.

Through this expansion, the company will increase its one-day delivery footprint in the region.

“Job creation is and has always been intertwined with our core values,” said David Heacock, founder and CEO of Filterbuy. “Given the increased demand for high-quality air filtration products now and well into the future, we are one of few companies adding jobs throughout the pandemic. We’re proud to be able to say the New Kensington plant will bring more than 60 jobs to the region by the end of 2021 and more than 100 jobs by the end of 2022.”

Filterbuy received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $300,000 Pennsylvania First grant. “We are so excited that Filterbuy has chosen New Kensington for its Northeast Operation Center. This is another great day for our city as part of our revitalization,” said New Kensington Mayor Thomas Guzzo. “I am especially thrilled that Filterbuy will be hiring 120 employees, which not only benefits New Kensington but the entire Alle-Kiski Valley. I would like to thank the Governor’s Action Team for helping to make this happen.”

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

“On behalf of the Westmoreland County Board of Commissioners, we welcome Filterbuy to the county and congratulate the City of New Kensington on this exciting news,” said Westmoreland County Commissioner Sean Kertes, chairman. “This investment is just another example that Westmoreland is positioned well for business expansions.”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Filterbuy is producing each of its USA-made filters to match hospital-grade efficacy standards, and the opening of the New Kensington plant was partially fueled by an increased demand for quality air filtration products during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re thrilled that Filterbuy has selected Westmoreland County – New Kensington, specifically – for its domestic manufacturing and warehousing expansion. We welcome them and are excited about how the region, a burgeoning distribution and logistics hub, will be integral to the company’s growth and continued success,” said Mark Anthony Thomas, president of the Pittsburgh Regional Alliance (PRA), the region’s economic development organization and an affiliate of the Allegheny Conference on Community Development. “Centered among the major population centers on the East Coast and Midwest, the Pittsburgh region is the ideal location to support Filterbuy’s focus on overnight deliveries to markets where its customer base is growing. The PRA will continue to support the company’s entrance and growth.”

Founded in 2013, Alabama-based Filterbuy is a leading direct-to-consumer manufacturer of air filters. The family-owned company currently operates in Alabama, Florida, Utah and now Pennsylvania.

