WSDOT seeks input on I-5 Fort Lewis weigh station improvements

Dennis Engel, multimodal planning manager, 360-357-2651

DUPONT – Truckers who use the northbound Interstate 5 Fort Lewis weigh station often experience a shortage of truck parking and frequent congestion. This popular facility, built in 1969, was the second highest used weigh station in the state in year 2020.

Starting today, March 25, the Washington State Department of Transportation is inviting the freight community and the traveling public to provide feedback on proposed short-term, mid-term and long-term improvements to the I-5 Fort Lewis weigh station, through an online open house.

Comments will be accepted through Thursday, April 8.

I-5 Fort Lewis weigh station open house information

When Thursday, March 25, through Thursday, April 8.

Where Due to the Governor’s Stay Home – Stay Healthy Order issued on March 23, 2020 the project information is available to view online.

Details The online open house will give the public information on:

The proposed study

History of the I-5 Fort Lewis weigh station

Improvement ideas

Next steps and study schedule

How to comment:

The public can comment on the study using the feedback form in the online open house.

Free, temporary internet access is available in locations throughout the state for those who want to participate but do not have broadband service. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot, visit the Washington State Department of Commerce website.