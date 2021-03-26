Reveal Group Confirmed as a Leader in Midsize RPA Services by Top Independent Research Firm

Reveal Group announced that it is a Leader with highest current offering category score in Midsize RPA Services, Q1 2021 analyst report.

Choose Reveal Group for structure and efficiency in RPA deployments when your chosen product is Blue Prism or UiPath.” — Forrester Wave™: Midsize RPA Services, Q1 2021

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report assessed the most significant global robotic process automation (RPA) mid-sized service providers on a 21-criterion evaluation. Among 12 vendors, Reveal Group received the highest score in the current offering category and the highest possible scores in eight criteria including “Customer results and business outcomes”.

The report notes that Reveal Group "is unique among boutique RPA service firms; it focuses on making automation simpler and cheaper". According to the Forrester report: "Reference customers speak very positively about the energy, innovation, industry best practices, and deep product knowledge that Reveal Group brings to the table. Choose Reveal Group for structure and efficiency in RPA deployments when your chosen product is Blue Prism or UiPath."

The report cites, “The jewel in Reveal Group's crown is RoboSuite, a collection of tools to design, code-check, and manage automation creation and deployment.”

Founded in 2005, Reveal Group is headquartered in New York, USA, with teams across North America and Australia.

Benjamin Lingard, Reveal Group RPA Practice Leader, says: “We are thrilled to be named a Leader in this evaluation. Reveal Group continues to focus on and invest in our people, capabilities, and accelerator tools to help our customers realize the potential of RPA and Intelligent Automation. We believe Forrester’s evaluation further validates our commitment to delivering outstanding, innovative solutions to customers across a diverse range of industries and locations.”

Ian Crouch, Reveal Group co-founder, and CEO says: “We see this recognition as an important milestone and a testament to Reveal Group’s commitment to quality and continuous improvement. From a small business with big aspirations to being recognized as a Leader marks a moment to celebrate and thank the customers we’ve worked with and the industry-leading team who got us here.

Adoption of RPA continues to grow, and we’re seeing explosive demand from organizations around the world specifically for our Reveal RoboSuite automation accelerator tools and soon-to-be-released Design Authority of the Future and Citizen Developer tools.”

