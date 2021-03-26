Stillwater, Oklahoma Christian Clothing Brand Is Empowering Believers Worldwide
Christian clothing brand from Stillwater, Oklahoma in the United States of America is growing GODLY in empowering believers worldwide.STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As in so many cases a brand’s origin matters for people to get possible information that constitute a product trait which serves as a surrogate for product quality, performance, reliability, prestige and other product characteristics that cannot be directly evaluated, "MADE IN STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA'' in the United States of America, Home of Famous Eskimo Joe's, Kicker Speaker and OSU College.
Cortez Raines and his wife started off with a vision from his dream and wanted to grow a brand from scratch. Knowing that it was a sign GOD wanted them to see when they were in a deep sleep, they started off with prayer and asked the LORD, where to start? and all sorts of questions they could ask.
“GOD gave us instruction to first serve him and His will, and things started to open up our vision.”, Cortez Raines says.
Cortez Raines, the CEO and Founder of J+N=E Brand
Although they had the vision and the instructions, still it was not an easy task and with that in mind they started to investigate other brands around their area and on the internet. They noticed all brands started off small with one or a few designs and grew from that.
The research added another level of confidence, along with the prayers; they capitalized on snapbacks since snapbacks were the ongoing growth and had high demand.
The Brand J+N=E (Jesus+Nothing=Everything) started in 2017 with the MOTO: Equipping Believers and this has gone far beyond their expectations in the United States to now helping J+N=E grow into a GODLY global street active wear brand.
With the help of social media, J+N=E has reached more than 100K followers on TikTok under @jne.brand and became one of the favorite Christian clothing brands on the platform, loved by many; praying over all the orders they receive before they ship them to their respective customers and spreading the word of GOD though their Jesus Is King t-shirts and hoodies and GOD Is Great merch among other products they have available at https://www.jneproducts.com to shop online.
Recently, they also came over to Instagram under @jne.brand and Facebook under @Jneproducts to continue God’s work with their Ministry at J+N=E with the support of awesome people from all over the world like @mzo_92 and her daughter on instagram wearing J+N=E Brand JESUS IS KING Tee and Beanie and many more on Tiktok as well as Facebook as they now offer worldwide shipping too. All Praises to GOD!
Contacts:
Company Name: J+N=E Brand
Contact Person: Cortez Raines
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jne.brand
Instagram: https://instagram.com/jne.brand
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Jneproducts
Email: jneproducts@gmail.com
Website: https://www.jneproducts.com
Located in Stillwater, OK, USA
SOURCE: http://GodGivenGifts1.com
