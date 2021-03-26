Put Your Best Zoom Forward with DOR LATA’s Digital Identity Brand Transformation Program
Digital Identity “DI” Brand Transformation Program is for individuals and organizations that are looking to effectively communicate in the digital environment.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the world moving online, Dor Lata, CEO of On Camera Image Consulting, has created a program to help everyone present their best self, project confidence, and understand what they are communicating non-verbally at every Zoom meeting. Her Digital Identity “DI” Brand Transformation Program is for individuals and organizations that are looking to effectively communicate in the digital environment.
The DI Transformation Program includes a virtual session to establish a communications plan, a detailed DI Improvement Plan, one on one coaching, and office hours for long-term change management support. Book a consultation here.
With many companies still working remote, the DI coaching session will help make your company stand out, with teachings on etiquette and branding essential to digital success. Dor delivers a consistent, sustainable and professional image, which is critical in a world where video is replacing print.
For both corporate (5+ people) and individual clients, On Camera Image offers four programs, a Full Studio + Coaching Program, Partial Studio + Coaching Program, Full Coaching Program and Virtual Session only.
Dor also offers a “Studio In A Box” program on how to build your work-from-home studio with proper lighting, camera and background setting, posture as well as improving the sound of your voice with breathing exercises.
Dor’s clients include corporate leaders, business owners, early career professionals, broadcasters, and celebrities. She served as the Creative Director for Bloomberg TV for over a decade where she was responsible for the Global Beauty and Image Operation for Talent On Air, creating the on-camera image for Michael Bloomberg, Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Placido Domingo and many international Bloomberg TV anchors and reporters.
About Dor Lata
Dor is a graduate of Make Up For Ever School, Paris, France with a Certificat de Spécialisation and studied make-up artistry, cosmetics theory and special F/X make-up for film and theatre in Paris directly under Ms. Dany Sanz. Dor holds a B.A. in Music and Choreography from AWF in Warsaw and Frederik Chopin Music School in Warsaw, Poland.
Haley Mueller
kmacconnect
+1 617-874-6563
Haley@kmacconnect.com