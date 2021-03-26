Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
2021 Spring Meetings Curtain Raiser

Outlook for the global economy and policy priorities ahead of the 2021 IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings

March 30, 2021

** COMING SOON **

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva discusses the global economy and policy priorities ahead of the 2021 Spring Meetings with the Council on Foreign Relations.

Read her speech and watch live here on March 30 at 11 AM ET.

Phone: +1 202 623-7100Email: MEDIA@IMF.org

