EXPERIENTIALITY travel design boutique aims to restore normalcy in vacations back to pre-pandemic normal‌

In‌ ‌angst-ridden‌ ‌times, Experientiality ‌has‌ your ‌back‌ ‌with‌ ‌a‌ ‌plan‌ ‌so‌ ‌airtight‌ ‌not‌ ‌even‌ ‌a‌ ‌micro‌ ‌virus‌ ‌can‌ ‌disrupt‌ ‌it‌ ‌

Advance‌ ‌planning‌ ‌proves‌ ‌to‌ ‌be‌ ‌the‌ ‌lifesaver‌ ‌that‌ ‌makes‌ ‌all‌ ‌the‌ ‌difference” — Mr. Gregory Patrick

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Experientialty‌, (‌www.Experientiality.com), ‌the‌ ‌experiential ‌travel‌ ‌design‌ ‌boutique‌ ‌of‌ ‌renown, aims‌ ‌to‌ ‌restore‌ ‌life‌ ‌back‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌dearly‌ ‌missed‌ ‌pre-pandemic‌ ‌normal.

‌

Ask‌ ‌yourself‌ ‌this‌: ‌What‌ ‌‌exactly‌ ‌‌are‌ ‌you‌ ‌going‌ ‌to‌ ‌do‌ ‌if‌ ‌you‌ ‌catch‌ ‌the‌ ‌Covid-19‌ ‌virus? ‌ ‌With whom is your first call? ‌ ‌How are you going to make sure you have the best available care ?

Amid this Covid-19 landscape, Experientiality is making travel more manageable by creating increased comfort levels while alleviating the hassles associated with Covid-19 regulations.

Experientiality's Prevention, Extraction or Retreat offers a pandemic-safe vacation plan executed on the ground by expert staff within a command center, always at-the-ready to tackle unforeseen circumstances.

Gregory‌ ‌Patrick‌ ‌(a.k.a‌ ‌The‌ ‌DreamMaker)‌ ‌has crafted‌ ‌a‌ ‌comprehensive ‌threefold‌ ‌program:‌

Stage‌ ‌I‌ ‌‌begins by mitigating‌ the ‌virus ‌at‌ ‌home. ‌ ‌Sanitation‌ ‌and ‌hygiene‌ ‌protocols‌ ‌are‌ ‌strictly implemented with the company’s hand picked ‌staff‌ to ‌ensure a ‌sterile‌ ‌environment. Your‌ resident PhD. (‌infectologist) spends the day-time sanitizing‌ ‌all‌ ‌grocery‌ ‌and‌ ‌restaurant‌ ‌deliveries‌ ‌with‌ ‌high-intensity‌ ‌UV‌ ‌lights, virucides and other virus protection measures.‌ ‌ Diminishing contagion and touch points is mission critical.

Stage II, “retreat” is hardly such, even at the most stunning‌ ‌resorts‌, when one is forced‌ ‌to‌ ‌wear‌ ‌masks‌ while wandering the grounds, dining, swimming ‌and‌, ‌holy smoke, even at the beach! Suddenly, “high-tech”‌ replaces “high-touch” and the human experience ‌ that has us plop down $1,500 a night.

Experientiality‌ ‌has‌ ‌your back ‌with‌ ‌its‌ ‌‌“Hotel-at-Home”‌‌ ‌experience.‌ ‌ ‌All‌ ‌staff‌ ‌are‌ ‌quarantined‌ ‌for‌ ‌two‌ ‌weeks‌ ‌prior‌ ‌to‌ ‌your‌ ‌arrival‌ ‌and‌ ‌a‌ ‌geofence‌ ‌(virtual‌ ‌

boundary) ‌monitors all staff movements 24/7‌. Experientiality has devised a rather clever solution for yacht charters as well.

Your‌ ‌Hotel-at-Home‌ ‌staff‌ ‌are‌ at-your-service when transferring to your ‌Supercoach ‌for‌ ‌unique excursions.

‌

"‌Your ‌country‌ ‌estate‌ ‌is in geographical‌ ‌proximity‌ ‌to‌ ‌hospitals‌ ‌nationally‌ ‌ranked‌ ‌in‌ ‌their‌ ‌pulmonary‌ ‌subspecialty‌. We’re‌ ‌loaded ‌for‌ ‌bear‌ ‌if‌ ‌you‌ ‌need‌ ‌to‌ ‌receive‌ ‌medical‌ ‌attention,”‌ ‌‌says‌ ‌Mr.‌ ‌Patrick‌.

Stage‌ ‌III‌ >>> BREAK GLASS - GMTFO, A family member suffering ‌a stroke (or life threatening complications) is just as affected if all the beds are locked up. An‌ ‌airtight‌ ‌medical‌ ‌solution‌ ‌must‌ ‌be‌ ‌fully‌ ‌tailored. ‌ ‌Upon‌ ‌receipt‌ ‌of‌ ‌a‌ ‌non-refundable‌ ‌$30,000 retainer‌, ‌ ‌Experientiality‌ ‌will‌ organize ‌a‌ ‌full medical in-home work-up by a respected M.D. ‌as medical‌ ‌evacuation‌ ‌may‌ ‌not‌ ‌be‌ ‌possible‌ ‌without‌ ‌it. ‌ ‌

With‌ ‌Experientiliaty’s‌ contracted experts, the‌ ‌affected‌ ‌will‌ ‌be transported‌ ‌to‌ ‌a‌ ‌private‌ ‌hospital‌ ‌suite‌ ‌supplied‌ ‌with‌ ‌the‌ ‌needed‌ ‌medical‌ ‌equipment. ‌ ‌Moreover, ‌ ‌a‌ ‌top‌-ranked‌ ‌pulmonary‌ ‌physician‌ ‌and‌ ‌two‌ carefully chosen nurses will cover two shifts, constantly monitoring the patient's‌ ‌recovery.

“Advance‌ ‌planning‌ ‌proves‌ ‌to‌ ‌be‌ ‌the‌ ‌lifesaver‌ ‌that‌ ‌makes‌ ‌all‌ ‌the‌ ‌difference,”‌ says‌ ‌Mr. Patrick.‌ ‌If something happens, there must be a predetermined plan executed with military precision and there’s no time to waste going back and forth with call centers (as to eligible coverage).

‌

And even better, the retainer that puts all this in motion may be applied up to three years later (minus‌ ‌any‌ ‌hard‌ ‌costs) ‌to‌ ‌future‌ ‌travel ‌with‌ ‌Experientiality‌ or any of its sister boutiques under The House of DreamMaker.

‌

CONTACT‌ ‌

For‌ ‌more‌ ‌information‌ ‌on‌ our multi-faceted approach to Covid-19 “safer” travel, ‌ ‌‌please‌ ‌call‌ ‌+1.713.528.7117 or send us an email to inquiries@houseofdreammaker.com

Related‌ ‌Links‌ ‌

www.Experientiality.com

www.HouseofDreamMaker.com ‌