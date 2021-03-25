Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NY Exceeds 200,000 Doses Administered over 24 Hours

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that for the first time more than 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered over a 24-hour period in New York State. 202,123 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 15 allocation from the federal government is in the process of being delivered to providers.     

 

"Thanks to our dedicated professionals and volunteers, we have hit a new 24-hour record and we are regularly administering more than a million doses every week - and we remain confident about our trajectory to be the first COVID-free state in the country," Governor Cuomo said. "As we continue our outreach in the hard-hit communities to address the racial discrepancy, it is imperative that we all continue to take safety precautions in social settings and that we urge eligible New Yorkers to register for the vaccine. If we sustain this comprehensive offense, we will defeat this beast - and we will be the better for it." 

 

New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.                         

 

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

·     Doctor's letter, or

·     Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

·     Signed certification    

 

 

 

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 AM today is as follows.                       

 

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered - 8,231,872

Total doses administered over past 24 hours - 202,123

Total doses administered over past 7 days - 1,110,028

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 27.5%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 14.6%  

 

 

People with at least one vaccine dose

People with complete vaccine series

Region

Cumulative

Total

Increase over past

24 hours

Cumulative

Total

Increase over past

24 hours

Capital Region

337,295

5,230

171,322

5,852

Central New York

294,222

3,470

167,583

4,387

Finger Lakes

348,149

7,076

173,450

5,283

Long Island

643,551

13,206

348,468

8,574

Mid-Hudson

546,113

13,857

258,584

6,792

Mohawk Valley

148,189

1,797

80,807

2,096

New York City

2,463,533

62,903

1,340,560

47,417

North Country

159,046

1,716

95,987

3,269

Southern Tier

188,374

4,188

96,827

2,449

Western New York

367,603

8,678

186,939

4,232

Statewide

5,496,075

122,121

2,920,527

90,351

 

 

                         

 

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 

2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers 

TOTAL

CUMULATIVE

Week 1

Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20

163,650

0

163,650

163,650

Week 2

Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27

452,125

0

452,125 

615,775

Week 3

Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03

227,395

0

227,395

843,170

Week 4

Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10

239,025

165,150

404,175

1,247,345

Week 5

Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17

221,315

119,925

 

341,240

 

1,588,585

Week 6

Doses arriving

01/18- 01/24

250,400

462,395

 

712,795

 

2,301,380

Week 7

Doses arriving

01/25 - 01/31

260,150

239,525

499,675

2,801,055

Week 8

Doses arriving

02/01 - 02/07

321,850

220,720

542,570

3,343,625

Week 9

Doses arriving

02/8 - 02/14

320,000

244,500

564,500

3,908,125

Week 10

Doses arriving

2/15 - 2/21

356,990

265,525

622,515

4,530,640

Week 11

Doses arriving

2/22 - 2/28 

393,530

305,780

699,310

5,229,950

Week 12

Doses arriving

03/01 - 03/07 

1,020,660

290,500

1,311,160

6,541,110

Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 - 03/14

618,880

526,415

1,145,295

7,686,405

Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 - 3/21

699,790

584,775

1,284,565

8,970,970

 

New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.              

 

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.        

 

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.        

