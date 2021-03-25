NY Exceeds 200,000 Doses Administered over 24 Hours

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that for the first time more than 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered over a 24-hour period in New York State. 202,123 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 15 allocation from the federal government is in the process of being delivered to providers.

"Thanks to our dedicated professionals and volunteers, we have hit a new 24-hour record and we are regularly administering more than a million doses every week - and we remain confident about our trajectory to be the first COVID-free state in the country," Governor Cuomo said. "As we continue our outreach in the hard-hit communities to address the racial discrepancy, it is imperative that we all continue to take safety precautions in social settings and that we urge eligible New Yorkers to register for the vaccine. If we sustain this comprehensive offense, we will defeat this beast - and we will be the better for it."

New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

· Doctor's letter, or

· Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

· Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 AM today is as follows.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered - 8,231,872

Total doses administered over past 24 hours - 202,123

Total doses administered over past 7 days - 1,110,028

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 27.5%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 14.6%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 337,295 5,230 171,322 5,852 Central New York 294,222 3,470 167,583 4,387 Finger Lakes 348,149 7,076 173,450 5,283 Long Island 643,551 13,206 348,468 8,574 Mid-Hudson 546,113 13,857 258,584 6,792 Mohawk Valley 148,189 1,797 80,807 2,096 New York City 2,463,533 62,903 1,340,560 47,417 North Country 159,046 1,716 95,987 3,269 Southern Tier 188,374 4,188 96,827 2,449 Western New York 367,603 8,678 186,939 4,232 Statewide 5,496,075 122,121 2,920,527 90,351

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1 Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2 Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3 Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4 Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5 Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6 Doses arriving 01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7 Doses arriving 01/25 - 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8 Doses arriving 02/01 - 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9 Doses arriving 02/8 - 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10 Doses arriving 2/15 - 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11 Doses arriving 2/22 - 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12 Doses arriving 03/01 - 03/07 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110 Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 - 03/14 618,880 526,415 1,145,295 7,686,405 Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 - 3/21 699,790 584,775 1,284,565 8,970,970

New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.