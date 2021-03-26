Leading Church Revitalization and Coaching Expert Dr. Vincent Charron Launches TCM Leadership Group
TCM Leadership Group offers life, leadership, and church coaching to help accomplish God's missionABERDEEN, N.C., USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Vincent Charron, a pastor, leading expert in church revitalization, and a Life and Leadership coach, is proud to announce the launch of the TCM Leadership Group. TCM stands for “Teaching, Coaching, and Mentoring.” Charron and TCM Leadership Group seek to help churches through life and leadership coaching, comprehensive church coaching and consulting to ensure pastors and churches can accomplish the vision and mission God has placed upon them.
“My philosophy is to believe more for people than they believe for themselves, giving birth to TCM Leadership Group in 2019. Strengthening pastors and churches to change the world by teaching, coaching, and mentoring them is the heartbeat of what I do at TCM Leadership Group,” Charron said. “The Holy Bible is the handbook for life, and it is what I use to, ‘Strengthen the church to reach the world.’” Acts 16:5
After serving for 14 years in the United States Army, Charron held positions such as an administrator and small group coordinator for a megachurch, a senior pastor, and a spiritual discipleship pastor in rural and suburban settings. He was trained by some of the most respected names in the field, such as Dr. John Maxwell of the John Maxwell Team, Dr. Thom Rainer of Church Answers, Dr. Steven Crowther at Manna University (formerly Grace College of Divinity), Pastor Michael Fletcher of Manna Church, and Christian Simpson, a world-renown coach.
The COVID pandemic hit churches especially hard, but Charron sees the changes as a way for churches to begin a new revitalization. “There is one thing that COVID did for the church, and it is imperative that every pastor and ministry leader understand this benefit and makes a plan to capitalize on it intentionally,” Charron said. “The benefit COVID afforded to every church is a clean slate—a new beginning to build a more robust, healthier, more vibrant ministry. The church has been given a golden opportunity to reboot, regroup, and reengage its community, state, and impact worldwide.”
Charron knows that if churches go back to what was working pre-pandemic, they will be faced with closing their doors in the near future. Instead, Charron suggests that every church must look at what they are doing and create a plan that embraces and engages the new normal.
To thrive in the post COVID era, Charron believes that churches need to have a sense of urgency and intention when growing the church as stay-at-home orders and restrictions are lifted. He believes that people have become comfortable with the ability to attend church at home. Therefore, churches must focus on growth through intentional connections. TCM Leadership Group can help churches overcome these post-lockdown growth challenges and help churches fulfill the missions and visions that God has given them for each unique situation.
For more information or to book a consultation, visit http://www.tcmleadershipgroup.com
END
# # #
Media Relations
PR Services
+1 310-383-7041
email us here