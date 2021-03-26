7 Work from Home Security Tips to Include in Your Cybersecurity Checkup
Data governance expert shares remote worker security strategies and recommends a cyber security checkup on the anniversary of the pandemic
With over 40 percent of employees working remotely and planning to continue so indefinitely, organizations should conduct a cybersecurity checkup on the anniversary of the pandemic.”HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Messaging Architects, an eMazzanti Technologies Company and cybersecurity expert shares work from home security tips in a new article. The informative article first recommends that organizations use the pandemic anniversary as a time to conduct a cybersecurity checkup.
— Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects
The author then outlines steps to perform, including special attention for endpoint security and protecting email. He then encourages safe videoconferencing, strengthening remote connections and enforcing central storage. He concludes by urging organizations to update security policies and separate home and office computers.
“With over 40 percent of employees working remotely and planning to continue so indefinitely, organizations should conduct a cybersecurity checkup on the anniversary of the pandemic,” stated Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.
Below are a few excerpts from the article, “7 Work from Home Security Tips to Include in Your Cybersecurity Checkup.”
Ensure Endpoint Security
“With an increasingly mobile workforce, the network perimeter has all but disappeared. Each laptop, tablet and smartphone that connects to the network adds another possible entryway for cyber criminals. Consequently, organizations need to pay special attention to endpoint security.”
Pay Special Attention to Protecting Email
“Email represents the number one risk for security breaches. And when employees work remotely, they depend on email even more for sending links and sensitive documents. In addition to beefing up automated email policies, organizations should mandate multi-factor authentication for email accounts and ensure email encryption.”
Practice Safe Video Conferencing
“With a large percentage of the workforce working remotely, video conferencing has become a fixture in daily life. We conduct meetings, do schoolwork, and even socialize over video. And because we spend so much time in front of a webcam, we sometimes forget that video conferencing brings inherent security risks.”
Separate Home and Office Computers
“If you enjoy the privilege of working from home, this responsibility requires that you keep the computer you use for work separate from the family computer. Protect your systems from unauthorized use by family and ensure that your work-from-home computer is protected by company endorsed anti-virus and security software.”
Implementing Work from Home Security Tips
Many business leaders may discover gaps in their remote work cybersecurity. Messaging Architects can help. The Company’s cybersecurity consultants are ready to assist with implementing automated email policies, migrating to the cloud, or building a comprehensive data security strategy tailored to their needs.
Have you read?
5 Ways the Paperless Office Boosts Productivity
GroupWise Migration Guide Promotes Migration Success
About Messaging Architects
Messaging Architects specializes in effectively managing and securing an organization’s most precious asset, its information. With over 20 years of information management and technology consulting experience, the Messaging Architects team has provided corporations, educational intuitions, health care facilities and nonprofits with methodologies, procedures, and technology to keep their data organized, compliant and secure.
About eMazzanti Technologies
eMazzanti’s team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, expertly providing advanced retail and payment technology, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring and support.
eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP, NJ Business of the Year and 5X WatchGuard Partner of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.
Kent Sorensen
eMazzanti Technologies
+1 480-334-5403
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn