MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

March 15, 2021 to March 22, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, March 15, 2021, through Monday, March 22, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 41 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, March 16, 2021

A Ruger 5.56 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 100 block of M Street, Southwest. CCN: 21-033-755

A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Raymond Humphries, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-033-867

A Mossberg 500 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 30th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-033-911

A Taurus handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Galen Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Damian Quantay Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Absconder (Warrant). CCN: 21-033-981

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

A Smith & Wesson MMP 15 5.56 caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Paul Murray, of San Antonio, TX, for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business. CCN: 21-034-139

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Curtis Lorain Fulton, of Kingstree, SC, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-034-180

A Jimenez Arms 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of Lamont Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Nichols James Tate, of Northwest, D.C., for Fleeing from a Law Enforcement Officer, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-034-354

An H&R 732 .32 caliber handgun, an H&R 732 .32 caliber handgun, and an Iver Johnson Arms 12 gauge shotgun were recovered in the 4600 block of Sargent Road, Northeast. CCN: 21-034-381

A Masada 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of 28th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Keith Wardell Smith, of Bowie, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-034-473

Thursday, March 18, 2021

A Taurus .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 100 block of Irving Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Jeremiah Jermaine Simms, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 21-034-559

A Glock .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Gallatin Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Mount Rainer, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Counterfeit Tags, No Permit, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-034-668

A Canik TP9 Elite SC 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of D Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Thomas Carter, of Northeast, D.C., for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Failure to Appear, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-034-707

A Remington Sportster 512 .22 caliber rifle was recovered in the 300 block of Parkland Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-034-827

Friday, March 19, 2021

A Glock 48 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2900 block of Gainesville Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-034-966

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 6000 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Isiah Alan Moneme, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Destructive Device, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Permit Revoked. CCN: 21-034-981

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun and a Precision Firearms Betsy Ross 5.56 caliber rifle were recovered in the 1400 block of Fairmont Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-035-097

Saturday, March 20, 2021

A SCCY CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun and a Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Marshall Everett Logan, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-035-397

An Atak Arms PAK 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Texas Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Sharrod Omar Stevenson, of no fixed address, for Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Contempt, and Bench Warrant. CCN: 21-035-550

A Taurus 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of Wharf Street, Southwest. CCN: 21-035-565

A Glock 22 Gen 4 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of W Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Deandre Boyd, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, National Firearms Act, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-035-585

A SCCY CPX-2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Bruce Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 35-year-old Martin Anthony Davis, of Hyattsville, MD, and 32-year-old Dajuan Antonyo Doup, of Lanham, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 21-035-618

A Springfield Armory XD-40 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Gregory Antonio Rivers, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Parole Violation, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-035-630

A Rohm RG10 .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 3000 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. CCN: 21-035-702

A Norinco 1991-A1 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of Garfield Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Rulan Seyfeddin Roustamou, of Mclean, VA, for Leaving after Colliding, Driving under the Influence, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-035-793

Sunday, March 21, 2021

A J.C. Higgins 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Crittenden Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-035-977

A Colt assault rifle was recovered in the 2330 block of Payne Terrace, Southeast. CCN: 21-036-044

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Jaleel Amed Ware, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 21-036-119

A Cobray M12 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of C Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Lonnie Earl Grant, Jr., Northwest, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession, and Possession of Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-036-222

Monday, March 22, 2021

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 12th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-036-494

A Smith & Wesson M&P BB gun, a MP .177 caliber BB gun rifle, a Lancer Tactical BB gun, a Crossman BB gun rifle, a BB gun revolver, and a DPMS BB gun rifle were recovered in the 2600 block of 12th Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-036-580

A Cobra .380 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3500 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., and 20-year-old Sean David Palmer, Jr., of Southeast, D.C., for Robbery, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-036-617

A Glock BB gun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun. CCN: 21-036-644

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the -shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information October be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

