Arrest Made in a First Degree Child Sexual Abuse Offense

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division, Physical and Sexual Abuse Branch, have announced an arrest has been made in connection with a First Degree Child Sexual Abuse offense that occurred in Washington, DC.

From 2014 to 2019, the suspect engaged in sexual acts with a minor victim.

On Thursday, March 25, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 39 year-old Mark Walker, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with First Degree Child Sexual Abuse.