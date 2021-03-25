Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Spry Announced as the Presenting Sponsor for LEAD1 Association’s Semi-Annual Meeting

Lyle Adams

Spry

LEAD1 Association is an influential resource for its members when it comes to navigating the challenges and opportunities associated with the NIL movement.

By becoming a presenting sponsor for LEAD1’s semi-annual meeting, we can collaborate with athletic departments, athletic directors, and senior administrators to create the best possible NIL solution.”
— Lyle Adams, CEO and Founder of Spry
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spry, the only company in the collegiate sports industry with a complete and market-ready Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) technology solution, will be the presenting sponsor at the LEAD1 Association’s Semi-Annual Meeting on April 14.

LEAD1 represents the athletic directors of the 130-member schools of the Football Bowl Subdivision and is an influential resource for its members when it comes to best practices for navigating the challenges and opportunities associated with the NIL movement.

“This was an easy decision for Spry,” said Lyle Adams, the CEO and Founder of Spry. “LEAD1 is at the forefront when it comes to how college and university athletic departments address the NIL movement. Partnering with Tom and Lead1 is an honor.”

Spry, which was founded in 2020, believes that technology must be the centerpiece of any NIL solution, a concept that numerous colleges and university athletic departments have embraced. Wake Forest and Oral Roberts University are just two of the schools that deployed Spry’s platform last fall.

“By becoming a presenting sponsor for LEAD1’s semi-annual meeting, we can collaborate with athletic departments, athletic directors, and senior administrators to create a solution that addresses and solves many of the challenging NIL problems.,” Adams added. “It also gives us an opportunity to support the preeminent organization for Division I college and university athletic directors.”

About Spry Payment Systems, Inc.

Spry Payment Systems, Inc. (Spry) is a third-party technology solution designed to navigate the rapidly changing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape. With a focus on more than just connecting student-athletes with sponsors and brands, the Spry system helps member institutions and student-athletes stay compliant with NCAA rules while helping student-athletes maximize their opportunities. Spry was recently written about in the media, where its solution is having a meaningful impact at Wake Forest.

About LEAD1 Association

LEAD1 Association represents the athletics directors of the 130 member universities of the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS). Key to the LEAD1 mission is influencing how the rules of college sports are enacted and implemented, advocating for the future of college athletics, and providing various services to our member schools. For more information, please visit www.LEAD1Association.com.

