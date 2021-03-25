LED Lighting, Inc. Appoints Jeff Kallis to Technical Sales Manager Role
Strategic hire brings skills to drive expansion into new market segmentsBUFFALO GROVE, ILL., USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LED Lighting Inc. today announced that it is has hired Jeff Kallis in the role of Technical Sales Manager. As the newest member of the team, Kallis will become a key participant in the company’s push into new market segments. With his deep understanding of controls and systems, Kallis is expected to drive LED Lighting’s growing presence in areas including Hospitality, Point-of-Purchase (POP), and other OEM markets.
“We are very pleased that Jeff has decided to join our team,” said Bill Hood, Partner and Founder of LED Lighting. “In addition to supporting technical sales, Jeff will head up our newly expanded efforts in creating safe spaces for people to gather and go back to work. His expertise will drive the development of our new Vortex Safety Lighting-branded UV air and surface disinfection products.”
Kallis has a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois and has held various engineering sales positions for over 30 years. He has sold embedded computing, networking and wireless solutions of all types. Most recently, Kallis was involved with Building Management Systems and Cloud connectivity products.
About LED Lighting Inc.
LED Lighting Inc. is a privately held Illinois corporation. Since 2004, the company has been a trusted supplier of custom products to Original Equipment Manufacturers in various markets. When it comes to designing custom lighting solutions, few can match its experience, expertise, or dedication to excellence. LED Lighting works across multiple industries creating custom lighting solutions. Vortex Safety Lighting is LED Lighting’s solely dedicated division to creating safer spaces for people to come together by using disinfection technology and the service and maintenance of it.
For more information, visit www.vortexsafetylighting.com
END
# # #
Lisa Shoemaker
LED Lighting Inc. dba Vortex Safety Lighting
+1 847-850-0585
email us here