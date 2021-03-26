DesignerBoard3D Announces 500 Designers Have Signed Up Since Platform Launch
The DB3D platform achieves a landmark threshold months earlier than anticipated.
DB3D is a designer's key to unlocking the door of efficiency”GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DesignerBoard3D, the first 3D custom visualization tool offered to the design trade at no cost, announced that 500 designers had created accounts as of March 20, 2021. The number doubled since February and continues to grow exponentially since the launch of the platform in late 2020.
— Victoria Burkholder
“We are delighted with the response of the design community to the functionality offered by DB3D. It has been extremely gratifying, especially given the amount of preparation and thought that went into creating a platform that is easy-to-use and solves a real pain point for designers today,” said Michal Stachowski, a founder and Chief Visual Officer of DB3D parent company Intiaro. “Interior designers are pressured now more than ever to provide a robust, digital experience to their clients and prospective clients,” Stachowski says, “one that highlights their own creativity and ability to provide a custom solution. We built DB3D with these needs in mind, allowing designers to customize any upholstery model in our library with any digital image of fabric or other patterns, opening a world of COM possibilities. It is truly revolutionary in that there are no restrictions on the designer’s ability to create a custom upholstered product offering”, he concluded. Designers who are actively engaged with DB3D agree.
Victoria Burkholder, based in New York City, is very familiar with the digital tools needed to work with clients in her industry. She says "DB3D is a designer's key to unlocking the door to efficiency. Bringing the ability to customize furniture designs and download them into 3D files has made creating 3D interior renderings easier.”
DesignerBoard3D includes high-end upholstery resources such as Norwalk Furniture, Lexington Home Brands, Century and, coming soon, Kravet and Rowe Furniture. The platform continues to find strong interest from brands and manufacturers who want their product in front of this growing user group of tech-friendly designers.
Carol Cisco, Principal at Signature Design + Studio in Lawrence, Kansas, also raves about the time saved by using the platform. "The discovery of DB3D has improved not only my workflow and efficiency, but continues to blow away my clients with exceptionally realistic 3D images”, Cisco stated in an email. “It's a smooth process to customize a 3D design, import them into my 3D rendering file and create terrific looking interiors—an added bonus I never expected!”
The platform is free to qualified interior designers. Individuals, agencies, and firms can sign up at DB3D.com.
