Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin Director Nomination Period to Close March 30

​Release Date: March 25, 2021

​Media Contact: Morgan Cavitt, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5041, morgan.cavitt@wisconsin.gov​

MADISON – Milk producers that are eligible and interested in running for a Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) director seat have until March 30, 2021 to submit a nomination form to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

To qualify, a nominee must be an active dairy producer who lives in a district up for election and sells milk into commercial channels. The eight districts up for election are:

District 2 – Florence, Forest, Langlade, Marinette, Oconto, and Vilas counties

District 5 – St. Croix and Dunn counties

District 8 – Marathon County

District 11 – Outagamie and Winnebago counties

District 14 – Jackson, LaCrosse, and Trempealeau counties

District 17 – Calumet and Manitowoc counties

District 20 – Richland and Sauk counties

District 23 – Iowa and Lafayette counties

DFW directors guide the organization's finances, formulate and set its policies, develop long-range business plans, and maintain its mission. DFW exists to be a tireless advocate, marketer, and promoter for Wisconsin dairy farmers and drive demand for Wisconsin's dairy products. Through these initiatives, a DFW director has the opportunity to represent Wisconsin dairy producers and products as well as be involved in activities that inform and educate consumers about the dairy industry and its economic impact.

Potential candidates must submit a completed nomination form and have the “Affidavit of Eligibility" on the nomination form notarized. In addition, nominees must acquire at least five signatures from other active dairy producers who reside in the same election district. Due to COVID-19, nominees may acquire the five signatures on an individual nomination form or direct their nominators to sign electronically by emailing the Market Orders Program Manager.

After DATCP certifies the nominations, candidates will be announced and a mail-in ballot election will take place May 1-22, 2021. Results will be released at the end of May. Elected directors will serve a three-year term that begins July 1, 2021 and ends June 30, 2024.

Producers interested in serving as a director can contact Debbie Gegare, Market Orders Program Coordinator, at (608) 224-5116 or debbie.gegare@wisconsin.gov for a nomination form or obtain an electronic copy at www.WisconsinDairy.org/elections.

DATCP administers elections for Wisconsin commodity marketing boards. To learn more about the market order boards, visit https://datcp.wi.gov/Pages/About_Us/MarketingBoards.aspx.

