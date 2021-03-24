Governor Dunleavy Appoints Scott Jepsen to University of Alaska Board of Regents

March 24, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today announced the appointment of Scott Jepsen to the University of Alaska Board of Regents. Mr. Jepsen will serve the term of March 23, 2021 through February 6, 2023.

Scott Jepsen received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and has 31 years of experience in the Alaska oil and gas industry. Mr. Jepsen served for nine years on the board of directors for the University of Alaska Foundation, including a two-year term as Chair. Additional public involvement includes president of the board of directors for Commonwealth North, senior vice president of the board of directors for the Resource Development Council, former president of the Petroleum Club of Anchorage, and former board member of the board of directors for Alaska Public Media.

