Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 865 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,875 in the last 365 days.

Governor Dunleavy Appoints Scott Jepsen to University of Alaska Board of Regents

March 24, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today announced the appointment of Scott Jepsen to the University of Alaska Board of Regents. Mr. Jepsen will serve the term of March 23, 2021 through February 6, 2023.

Scott Jepsen received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and has 31 years of experience in the Alaska oil and gas industry. Mr. Jepsen served for nine years on the board of directors for the University of Alaska Foundation, including a two-year term as Chair. Additional public involvement includes president of the board of directors for Commonwealth North, senior vice president of the board of directors for the Resource Development Council, former president of the Petroleum Club of Anchorage, and former board member of the board of directors for Alaska Public Media.

###

You just read:

Governor Dunleavy Appoints Scott Jepsen to University of Alaska Board of Regents

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.