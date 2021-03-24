Flag Status: Honoring the Victims of the Tragedy in Boulder, CO

In accordance with a proclamation from President Joe Biden, the United States flag should be flown at half-staff March 23, 2021 through sunset on March 27, 2021 honoring the victims of the tragedy in Boulder, Colorado.

The Presidential Proclamation can be read here and below: https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/03/23/a-proclamation-honoring-the-victims-of-the-tragedy-in-boulder-colorado/