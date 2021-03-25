Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,875 in the last 365 days.

Governor Dunleavy Recognizes Education and Sharing Day

March 24, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has proclaimed March 24, 2021 as “Education and Sharing Day” in Alaska.

WHEREAS, excellence in education is vital to the success of our nation, our state, and our communities; and

WHEREAS, in the Great State of Alaska, we seek the betterment of our citizens and look to provide each child and adolescent a high-quality education; and

WHEREAS, an excellent education develops the intellect and prepares students for the responsibilities and opportunities of the future through lessons in literacy, math, and science; setting the parameters of building strong character, which is fundamental to productive and rewarding lives; and

WHEREAS, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson, the Lubavitcher Rebbe, worked tirelessly to advocate the values of education, morality, civic duty throughout his life, culminating in each President of the United States paying recognition, on the Rebbe’s birthday, by proclaiming that day “Education and Sharing Day, USA; and

WHEREAS, we strengthen the character of our youth by encouraging them to serve a cause greater than themselves and by fostering values such as courage and compassion; and

WHEREAS, by instilling a spirit of service in our children and youth, we create a more optimistic future for them and for Alaska; and

WHEREAS, education is a continuous process of effort and experience, in which each person should be nurtured throughout their life, bringing out the best in all of us.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim March 24, 2021 as: 

Education and Sharing Day

in Alaska, and encourage all Alaskans to pursue education and service, and to foster building character, values, and morality in our youth and in ourselves aiming toward a brighter future for all.

The Governor’s proclamation can be found here. A signed copy can be found here.

###

You just read:

Governor Dunleavy Recognizes Education and Sharing Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.