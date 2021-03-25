Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Interim Report of the Providence County Grand Jury Reported March 16, 2021

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Carlos Augusto Gomez (age 22) Providence, RI P1-2021-0784AG

On March 16, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Carlos Augusto Gomez with two counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of conspiracy, two counts of kidnapping with intent to extort, one count of using a firearm while committing a crime of violence, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of extortion, and two counts of driving a motor vehicle without the consent of its owner.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime between October 14, 2020 and October 15, 2020. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned today, March 24, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

Yogelsy Rosario-Baez (age 19) Providence, RI P1-2021-0784BG

On March 16, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Yogelsy Rosario-Baez with two counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of conspiracy, two counts of kidnapping with intent to extort, one count of using a firearm while committing a crime of violence, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of extortion, and two counts of driving a motor vehicle without the consent of its owner.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence on sometime between October 14, 2020 and October 15, 2020. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned today, March 24, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

Erickson Nunez Rodriguez (age 20) Providence, RI P1-2021-0784CG

On March 16, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Erickson Nunez Rodriguez with two counts of first-degree robbery, four counts of conspiracy, two counts of kidnapping with intent to extort, one count of using a firearm while committing a crime of violence, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of extortion, and two counts of driving a motor vehicle without the consent of its owner.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime between October 14, 2020 and October 15, 2020. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned today, March 24, 2021, in Providence County Superior Court.

Chad Lavallee (age 36) Ruskin, FL P1-2021-0785A

On March 16, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Chad Lavallee with three counts of first-degree child molestation and two counts of second-degree child molestation.

The alleged acts occurred in the town of Cumberland on diverse dates between January 16, 2016 and March 16, 2017. The Cumberland Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on April 7, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

###

