Dangerous Conjectures, a "disturbing and prescient" novel by Brian Finney

Dangerous Conjectures Book Cover Author Brian Finney

Set in the unprecedented year of 2020, Dangerous Conjectures presents a paradoxical version of reality that is bitingly close to our current world’s actuality.

In this self-contained cyber-world facts were irrelevant. Or rather, converted to additional evidence that the deep state was the enemy of right-thinking (and Right-thinking) Americans.” — Brian Finney, Dangerous Conjectures