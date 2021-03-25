Transportation Commission awards $19.3 million in contracts in March

Construction crews will resurface a section of Interstate 90 between Moorcroft and Sundance in Crook County to improve the road surface.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded a $7.1 million contract to Simon Contractors, of Cheyenne, for work on 7.5 miles of I-90 in the eastbound and westbound lanes. The commission awarded that and seven other contracts totaling $19.3 million at its recent meeting.

For the I-90 work, crews will perform a mill and overlay to the surface and make repairs to the bridges as part of a pavement preservation project. The contract completion date for the work is July 31, 2022.

Besides the I-90 work, the other contracts the commission awarded included other resurfacing work, sign work and patching work.

Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell, was the low bidder on a $4.8 million resurfacing project on US 191 between Rock Springs and Farson in Sweetwater County.

Crews will mill and level the road and then put an overlay and chip seal on it. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is doing the work to improve the surface and extend the life of the pavement.

The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2021.

The commission awarded Kilgore Co., of Rock Springs, a $2.4 million contract for patch work at various locations in Lincoln, Sublette and Uinta counties.

Crews will mill out sections of road that are in need of repair and repave those sections. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2021.

Reiman Corp., of Cheyenne, won a $1.9 million bridge rehabilitation contract for work on several bridges in Big Horn, Fremont and Washakie counties.

Crews will repair issues with the bridges and will replace guardrail. The contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2021.

Also awarded by the commission were contracts for:

$889,684 to S & L Industrial, of Cowley, for a sign contract at various locations in Laramie and Platte counties by Nov. 30, 2021;

$748,900 to S & L Industries for a flexible delineator contract at various locations in Big Horn, Fremont, Park and Washakie counties by Nov. 30, 2021;

$724,183.50 to S & L Industries for a sign contract at various locations in Campbell, Crook, Johnson, Sheridan and Weston counties by Oct. 31, 2021; and

$616,560 to Highline Fencing, of Powell, for a fence contract at various locations in Big Horn County by Nov. 30, 2021.

