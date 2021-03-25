Greenwich Boat Show Returns with Extended 2021 Virtual Event
Greenwich Boat Show returns as a virtual event, boaters and dealers to safely connect online, in-person and on-water ahead of the 2021 boating season.
"Boating has experienced a wave of unprecedented interest over the last year as more people discovered the value of spending time on the water. " ”COS COB, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greenwich Boat Show Returns with Extended 2021 Virtual Event
— Karen Piscitelli, GBS organizer
A premier event in the Northeast boating community, the 13th annual Greenwich Boat Show will make its return in 2021 with a change of course as a 3-week long virtual event that will run April 5-25. This year’s adapted show format creates an extended opportunity for boaters and dealers to safely connect online, in-person and on-water ahead of a much-anticipated 2021 boating season.
Boating has experienced a wave of unprecedented interest over the last year as more people discovered the value of spending time on the water. The Greenwich Boat Show will help meet the high demand for new boats and fulfill the increased desire to experience the freedom of enjoying time outdoors on the water.
During the 3-week show run, boat buyers will be able to go online to view current boat models and request sea-trials from 16 of the area’s leading boat dealers offering a wide range of boat brands and styles. Participating dealers will set in-person appointments at their location allowing potential buyers to climb aboard boats, get personal walkthroughs and experience sea-trials according to current safety provisions.
To find your next new boat, be sure to browse featured boats and request a sea-trial from dealers on the show’s website, www.greenwichboatshow.com.
2021 Participating Dealers include: All Seasons Marine, A & S Boats, Beacon Point Marine, Castaways Yacht Sales, Catalano & Sons, Formula Boats, Gerard's Marina, Harborside Marina, Hinckley Yachts, MarineMax, McMichael Yacht Brokers, Petzold’s Marine, Portland Boat Works, Prestige Yacht Sales, Strong's Yachts and Twin Hull Boats.
Dealers will be showcasing boat brands & models that appeal to every type of boater:
Looking to connect more with the family this summer? There are a variety of family-friendly day or weekend cruisers from Beneteau Antares, Chaparral, Chris-Craft, Formula, Four Winns, Glastron, Hinckley Sport Boats, Regal and Sea Ray. Also available are Crest, Regency and Sun Tracker Pontoons and AB Inflatables.
Anglers can explore a variety of center console and luxury sportfishing boats from Boston Whaler, Edgewater, Grady-White, Mako, Pursuit, Regulator, Robolo, Scout, SeaFox, Sea Hunt, Sea Pro, Southport, Wellcraft and WorldCat.
Boaters looking to step-up in size, can find larger yachts from high-end brands like Azimut, Back Cove, Beneteau, Cruisers Yachts, Gran Turismo, Hinckley Yachts, Hunt Yachts, MJM Yachts, Monte Carlo Yachts, Sabre, Southport Boats, Sunseeker, Swift Trawler and Tiara Yachts.
For more information on the Greenwich Boat Show, visit www.greenwichboatshow.com, or contact Karen Piscitelli at (203) 661-4033 ext. 251, or at Karen@greenwichboatshow.com.
Karen Piscitelli
Greenwich Boat Show
+1 203-661-4033
