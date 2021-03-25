Lost Hikers Assisted off Mount Chocorua

CONTACT: Lieutenant Brad Morse CO Joseph Canfield 603-744-5470 March 25, 2021

Albany, NH – On March 24, 2021, at 8:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game received a 911 call from two hikers who inadvertently left the trail while descending Mt. Chocorua and were lost. Conservation Officers responded and were able to locate Gabrielle Danitz, 19, of San Jose, CA, and Gabi Romero, 19, of Arlington, VA, with GPS coordinates provided by 911. The hikers were equipped with micro-spikes, but were left stranded when their cell phone batteries died as they had no additional lighting. The hikers were uninjured and were able to be walked out to the Piper Trailhead.

New Hampshire Fish and Game reminds hikers that winter conditions remain in the mountains and extreme caution must be taken while hiking in the early spring. One wrong decision can have catastrophic consequences and everyone must be prepared with micro-spikes, snowshoes, extra clothing, food, water, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets, and pants and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.

