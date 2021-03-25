Entrepreneurs Adam & Matthew Toren Team Up With 14 year old Teen Host Benjamin Wong In New Podcast For Kids & Teens

Benjamin will interview the greatest entrepreneurs, with diverse voices that will inspire today's generation of youth to be equipped for the evolving future.

PHOENIX, AZ, USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adam and Matthew Toren were in their early 20's when they launched YoungEntrepreneur.com, which grew to become the largest social networking site in the world for young entrepreneurs and was later acquired by Entrepreneur Media.

Armed with professional business experience and a penchant for inspiring others, they then launched Kidpreneurs.org and RaisingEmpoweredKids.com, with the mission of empowering and preparing kids for the future through teaching entrepreneurship and financial literacy in fun and engaging ways. Recently, they met Benjamin Wong, the 14-year old Los Angeles-based podcast host. They immediately hit it off, connected by their similar missions. During one of these discussions, the group thought of an idea for a new podcast that would directly support young entrepreneurial-minded kids and teens. YoungTrep is the premier podcast for young kid and teen entrepreneurs. Every week, Benjamin Wong will speak to some of the world's greatest entrepreneurs from a 14-year old's perspective, with diverse voices that will inspire today's generation of youth to be equipped for the evolving future. “By providing kids with the tools of tomorrow, we can build the future we deserve,” says Benjamin. Adam and Matthew Toren share that “There is no better time than now to foster confidence, collaboration, and connection through the amazing child-led journey of entrepreneurship.”

Released every Tuesday starting April 12th, and inspired by podcasts like “How I Built This'' and “Kwik Brain”, this podcast will foster a supportive community of ambitious young people. YoungTrep is launching on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all other podcast networks.

Adam and Matthew Toren are extremely passionate about helping other parents inspire their children to live fulfilled lives. The Torens set out to author their own book to teach children the same principles they had been teaching adults for years. They called it, "Kidpreneurs: Young Entrepreneurs With Big Ideas." Fast forward to today, and their focus is on "Raising Empowered Kids," a global mission to empower 10 million children from around the world through the wonders of entrepreneurship.



