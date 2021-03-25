New Influencer Incubator Program Geared Towards Local Women in North Carolina
All Beauty Pros launches Influencer Incubator Program in NC offering experience, access and consulting beginning April 15, 2021.
ABP wants to help by mentoring the most promising local businesswomen or stay at home Moms looking to get back into the workforce on their own terms.”STATESVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The All Beauty Pros program offers accepted local individuals and startups access to ABP's technology, creative, marketing and growth departments, as well mentoring for training and development.
The program will run for a 3-month period for each accepted applicant to start, with up to three to five individuals or startup businesses accepted per month. ABP will begin working with its selected applicants in April. After completion of the initial 3 months a determination will be made to either extend the mentoring relationship or move to an "as needed" basis.
It's a well-known fact that about 90% of businesses and personal brands fail and give up on their dreams in the first year. ABP wants to help by mentoring the most promising local businesswomen or stay at home Moms looking to get back into the workforce on their own terms," said ABP founder Tammy Domenick. "We'll establish relationships and provide our assets and technology and value-driven business expertise, measurably increasing the probability of success while developing a network of women driven to help each other". All we ask in return is that participants continue on making genuine connections and sharing knowledge to build a community".
Specific incubator benefits include:
Evaluation and analysis of SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats), and provide insight for new ideas.
Training to learn how to build, identify and grow using marketing infrastructure and optimized marketing channels.
Connections with other influencers
Meaningful industry contacts and industry software knowledge
Access to ABP's Content and Design department
Writing consultation and expertise SEO keywords optimization;
Mentoring in creative design for the brand from ideation to fruition, including graphics and branding theme
Shared expertise in growth for community presence and experience on social media platforms, and best practices in generating content.
In-person, one on one mentoring each month
Access to ABP studio
All Beauty Pros will not provide any financial support to accepted individuals, however ABP will provide product placements while training participants to set up their own avenues. Individuals can exit the program at any time with no obligation.
Interested parties can now submit an application for consideration on the All Beauty Pros website. (https://allbeautypros.com/abp-incubator)
All Beauty Pros., LLC
+1 332-223-5220
contact@allbeautypros.com
All Beauty Pros