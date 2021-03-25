LoginRadius Launches Authentication API Analytics for Businesses to Evaluate API Performance
CIAM leader to provide the analytics report for requests made by consumers to various LoginRadius APIs
We're excited to introduce this feature that provides first-class API analytics to help businesses and their developers meet the ever-evolving consumer demands.”SAN FRANCISCO , CALIFORNIA , USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LoginRadius, a leading global provider of consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solutions, today announced the launch of its new feature "Authentication API Analytics".
— Deepak Gupta, CTO of LoginRadius
Authentication API Analytics is a high productivity tool that businesses and their developers can use to view and measure an application's overall performance when using LoginRadius.
With APIs at the center of digital transformation, the feature provides the analytics report for requests made to various types of LoginRadius APIs. It offers useful comparative charts to display request count, response code and response time for the utilized LoginRadius APIs.
"Besides, they can also analyze if their investments in LoginRadius CIAM and respective APIs are yielding a good ROI and conduct business as they see fit," he adds.
The Authentication API Analytics feature offers the following benefits for businesses and their developers:
Request Count: It offers a comparative chart view for the number of requests made to various types of LoginRadius APIs.
Response Code: It tracks all API response codes to see the number of HTTP success(2xx) and error(4xx, 5xx) requests that the LoginRadius server has handled for the selected time interval.
Performance Analysis: It gives information on how the LoginRadius APIs perform for a business, i.e., the response time of the APIs. This information is available for APIs like Profile lookup APIs, Authentication APIs, Profile creation APIs, Profile deletion API, and Profile update APIs.
Businesses can build high-quality and secure authentication for their applications using LoginRadius. They can also understand consumer behavior and transform their business accordingly.
About LoginRadius
LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience.
The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application. The company offers open source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third-party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products. The platform is already loved by over 3,000 businesses with a monthly reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.
The company has been named as a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) by Gartner, KuppingerCole, and Computer Weekly. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.
For more information, visit loginradius.com or follow @LoginRadius on Twitter.
