Infolinks Media Partners with The Global Disinformation Index to Protect Brands from Rising Disinformation Across Sites
Infolinks Media has partnered with The Global Disinformation Index (GDI), the leading non-profit organization in evaluating web content for misinformation.NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infolinks Media has partnered with The Global Disinformation Index (GDI), the leading non-profit organization that specializes in evaluating content on sites across the web for potential misleading information. Infolinks has incorporated GDI's rankings with other 3rd party tools and human curation while evaluating the quality of current and potential publishing partners.
"Infolinks has always used human curation and 3rd party tools to evaluate content quality across publishers, but the subjectivity and complexity of disinformation is on the rise and partnering with the Disinformation Index will specifically help to identify these issues and add an additional layer of protection for our brand advertisers," says Robert Regular, CEO of Infolinks Media.
Infolinks uses a powerful suite of proprietary internal contextual technology and 3rd party tools to combat IVT, malware, and copyright offenses. Our partnership with the combination of TAG, the Digital Advertising Alliance, the IAB and now The Global Disinformation Index to safeguard brand advertisers and publishers.
Dr. Daniel Rogers, Co-Founder and CTO of The Global Disinformation Index, commented, "Disinformation continues to be a serious and fundamental problem across the world's information environment, and we are pleased to be partnered with Infolinks Media to help identify sites that demonstrate ongoing intent and history to distribute disinformation to the public."
About Infolinks:
Started in 2007, Infolinks Media is a leading digital media company that uses proprietary technology to connect brand advertisers to exclusive, transparent and viewable ad inventory across thousands of top publishers.
Infolinks utilizes proprietary contextual intent targeting technology to target and achieve ultimate intent and performance on every impression.
We pride ourselves on responsive personal service and support to ensure our customers succeed. For more information, visit infolinks.com.
About GDI:
The Global Disinformation Index is a UK-based not-for-profit that operates on the three principles of neutrality, independence and transparency. Our vision is a world in which we can trust what we see in the media. Our mission is to disrupt, defund and downrank disinformation on the internet. We provide disinformation risk ratings of the world’s media sites. For more information, visit disinformationindex.org.
