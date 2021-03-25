UT Permian Basin School of Nursing Graduates Earn Record First-Time NCLEX Pass Rates
The most recent class of UTPB graduates surpassed the national and state pass rate averages for the NCLEX (The National Council Licensure Examination).ODESSA, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Texas Permian Basin School of Nursing is celebrating a big achievement. The most recent class of graduates surpassed the national and state pass rate averages for the NCLEX (The National Council Licensure Examination). We’re happy to announce they had a 94% first-attempt success rate. The NCLEX is the exam all nursing students must pass after they graduate in order to become a registered nurse.
“I feel strongly about empowering the leadership, faculty, and staff within the School of Nursing and the College of Health Sciences and Human Performance (CoHSHP). We are providing an environment where students develop valuable skills, knowledge, and passion for improving quality-of-life for those in their care,” said CoHSHP Dean Dr. Donna Beuk.
These results exceed previous years’ first-time pass rate by more than 12 percent. Additionally, this cohort is setting the standard for future UT Permian Basin School of Nursing graduates as they have raised the bar of excellence, exceeding the 2020 Texas first-time pass rate of 91.9 percent and the 2020 national first-time pass rate of 86.57 percent.
“When students experience a supportive learning environment, they benefit from experiential opportunities that reinforce classroom studies. This type of learning creates confident graduates and ultimately competent, conscientious, and effective nurses,” said CoHSHP Associate Dean of Academic Affairs, Dr. Minerva Gonzales.
Success is truly a team effort in the School of Nursing. Jessica Naiman, the academic chair for the school said she strongly encouraged group study sessions and established an NCLEX-RN boot camp.
“Our students are dedicated to truly learning and understanding the complex materials. They know it’s not just about a test. They want to be the very best nursing professionals they possibly can be.” Naiman added, “These nursing students invested their time and energy into study sessions, even when those gatherings turned virtual due to the COVID pandemic. These nursing professionals never stopped, and I am extremely proud of them.”
About UT Permian Basin’s School of Nursing
The UT Permian Basin School of Nursing is a Bachelor of Science (BSN) program. The admissions committee is currently selecting students for the fall 2021 cohort. Applications are being accepted for the spring 2022 cohort now through August 1, 2021. Admission criteria, application, reference forms/instructions, and prerequisite checklist can be found online at utpb.edu/nursing. Interested students may also email nursing@utpb.edu to have the forms sent directly to them.
