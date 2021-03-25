Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 913 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,914 in the last 365 days.

Sweden : 2021 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; and Staff Report

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. European Dept.

Publication Date:

March 25, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Sweden entered the pandemic with substantial buffers and suffered a relatively shallow recession in 2020. The decline in output was moderated by substantial income and liquidity support as well as structural features of the economy. Sweden’s initial less stringent containment strategy seems to have altered the timing of the economic fallout, which intensified towards the middle of the year. This fallout has particularly impacted the youth and foreign-born. Economic recovery is projected over the next two years, but uncertainty has increased due to the new strains of the virus and slow vaccination.

Series:

Country Report No. 2021/061

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

March 25, 2021

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513574684/1934-7685

Stock No:

1SWEEA2021001

Format:

Paper

Pages:

41

You just read:

Sweden : 2021 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; and Staff Report

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.