CrossRealms International Announces a Joint Venture with Veristar

Creating a digital transformation of a full litigation IT services company with a consulting company, the first of its kind in the industry

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CrossRealms International Press Release

CrossRealms International, a premier legal and enterprise IT managed services and consulting company, announced a Joint Venture with Veristar, a premier legal services delivery firm. This Joint Venture will accelerate both firm’s offerings and solutions for corporate legal departments and law firms, creating a digital transformation of a full litigation IT services company with a consulting company, the first of its kind in the industry.

“The synergies between our companies both in service offerings and the caliber of the combined CrossRealms International and Veristar teams allows us to bring a breadth and depth of services to our corporate legal and law firm clients that does not currently exist” said Jeff Schwarz co-founder and Director of CrossRealms International. “We are excited about the value this joint venture will bring to our clients and the industry. It will allow both companies to create and offer unique technology-based service offerings benefiting clients and creating opportunities in adjacent markets while generating higher growth potential.”

“We are excited to be joining forces with the outstanding CrossRealms International team,” said Veristar company founder, CEO and president, Rick Avers. “Aligning forces with the litigation IT services professionals at CrossRealms International will completely set Veristar apart from its traditional competitors and completes Veristar’s vision to transform our industry that is still providing 20th century resources in the 21st century”.

Since its launch in November 2019 by veteran litigation support professionals, Veristar has emerged as a premier provider of best-of-breed solutions for complex forensic data collection, Relativity hosting and document review services, along with specialized legal staffing support.

By creating the Joint Venture with CrossRealms International, Veristar continues its strategic growth trajectory and transformational plans to meet the evolving needs of corporate and law firm clients. "It’s exciting to see this unique combination of proven services being made available to law firms who are navigating the demanding and dynamic environment ahead" said Tefft Smith, a prominent Veristar investor and Senior Antitrust Litigation Counsel at Kirkland & Ellis. “As corporate clients continue to navigate the increased complexity of litigation, government investigations and M&A activities, it positions Veristar to be the digital transformation company to help their legal clients meet today’s post- Covid challenges.”

Terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

About CrossRealms International

The founding partners of CrossRealms International consist of executive management and technical engineers who have decades of experience in the complex world of large international law firms and Fortune 500 Companies. Uniquely positioned in the industry as both legal and enterprise industry IT services, CrossRealms International also partners with the industry’s leading vendors to equip organizations to better enable their clients’ present and future success. Using the latest in adaptive and scalable technologies, clients enjoy secure and consistent technologies to empower their business. Visit our website at https://www.CrossRealms.com

About Veristar

With more than 250 years of combined experience among our leadership, project managers, data processing team and review managers, Veristar understands the needs of legal teams navigating complex data matters. Our approach to forensic data collection, eDiscovery processing and hosting, and document review services is based on the extensive knowledge and skills we’ve honed throughout decades of supporting corporate legal departments and their outside counsel. That experience also means we recognize when a customized solution is necessary, which is why clients trust Veristar for creativity and flexibility in handling their most complex projects. Visit our website at https://veristar.tech/.