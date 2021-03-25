St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Fugitive From Justice
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A401234
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 3/24/2021 at 1600 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex
VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice
ACCUSED: Joshua York
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lancaster, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/24/2021, at approximately 1600 hours, Coös County Attorneys notified Vermont State Police Troopers of an existing warrant for Joshua York, stemming from events leading to his arrest on 03/23/2021. York was charged with being a Fugitive from Justice and was held at Northeast Correctional Complex for lack of $25,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear at court on 03/25/2021.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/25/2021 at 1230 Hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex
BAIL: $25,000
MUG SHOT: Unavailable
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.