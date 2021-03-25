St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Fugitive From Justice

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A401234

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

DATE/TIME: 3/24/2021 at 1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex

VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice

ACCUSED: Joshua York

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lancaster, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/24/2021, at approximately 1600 hours, Coös County Attorneys notified Vermont State Police Troopers of an existing warrant for Joshua York, stemming from events leading to his arrest on 03/23/2021. York was charged with being a Fugitive from Justice and was held at Northeast Correctional Complex for lack of $25,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear at court on 03/25/2021.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/25/2021 at 1230 Hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: Unavailable

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.