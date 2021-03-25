Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks/ Fugitive From Justice

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

         

CASE#: 21A401234

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher                               

STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury                      

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111 

 

DATE/TIME: 3/24/2021 at 1600 hours 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex  

VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice 

 

ACCUSED: Joshua York                                                

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lancaster, NH 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 03/24/2021, at approximately 1600 hours, Coös County Attorneys notified Vermont State Police Troopers of an existing warrant for Joshua York, stemming from events leading to his arrest on 03/23/2021. York was charged with being a Fugitive from Justice and was held at Northeast Correctional Complex for lack of $25,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear at court on 03/25/2021.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y  

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/25/2021 at 1230 Hours             

COURT: Caledonia  

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Complex       

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: Unavailable 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

 

