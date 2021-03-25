Flor de Caña and Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants award Labyrinth as the region’s Most Sustainable Restaurant
EINPresswire.com/ -- Flor de Caña, a carbon neutral and sustainably produced premium rum, and Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants recently announced that this year’s “Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award” was granted to Labyrinth in Singapore, owned by the renowned Michelin Star chef, Han Li Guang.
Evaluated among hundreds of restaurants in Asia, Labyrinth received the “Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award” thanks to its eco-friendly and waste reduction practices, the use of locally sourced supplies, good relations with its employees and its support to the community.
Through this award, Flor de Caña and Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants seek to recognize and reward the talented men and women behind the region’s best restaurants and their commitment to sustainable practices.
"Sustainability has always been a core value of Flor de Caña, which is why we work hand in hand with Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants and the region’s restaurant industry to promote these best practices and build together a greener and more sustainable future for everyone", said Pierre Pinault, Flor de Caña Manager for Asia.
During the virtual ceremony, the restaurants that made it to the list of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants were also announced.
Flor de Caña was chosen as the Official Rum of The World’s 50 Best Restaurants in 2019 thanks to its historical commitment to sustainability, being the only spirit in the world to be Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade certified. Since 1913, Flor de Caña has provided free education and medical care for employees and their families. In addition, it has been distilling its rum with 100% renewable energy for more than a decade and has planted 50,000 trees annually since 2005.
About Flor de Caña Rum
Flor de Caña is a sustainably produced premium rum that’s Carbon Neutral & Fair Trade certified. From an 1890 family estate, it’s distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged without sugar or artificial ingredients. In 2020, the brand was honored with the prestigious “Sustainability Award” during the Green Awards for its leadership in sustainable practices. www.flordecana.com
Gabriel Sanchez
