The NYPAA Experience: A Summer Camp with a Focus on Performing Arts in NYC
A 2-week acting, musical theatre, voice, and dance summer camp program with respected industry professionals in world-class facilities in the heart of New York
Get noticed by agents, managers, music producers, and casting directors looking for new talent.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic forced many people to alter their routines for over a year. With social distancing and other safety measures, pursuing passion and artistry has become challenging. Today, The New York Performing Arts Academy (NYPAA) is here to change all that, enabling people to keep doing what they love without compromising their safety.
— The NYPAA Experience
The Academy announced a new summer camp program that allows attendees to experience the best NYC has to offer and learn from some of the city's top industry experts, such as Karina Arroyave from the Netflix Award-winning series "Orange Is the New Black" and others in the performing arts world.
Students will have the opportunity to:
• Learn acting, musical theatre, voice, and dance with respected industry professionals in world-class facilities in the heart of New York.
• Get noticed by agents, managers, music producers, and casting directors looking for new talent.
• Enjoy 12 nights at the DoubleTree by Hilton Times Square Hotel West with breakfast included.
• Discover one of the world's most unique cities and be inspired, enjoy a Broadway show and fun activities!
The NYPAA Experience summer program is going to kick off on the 25th of July. The planned daily schedule is currently available on the NYPAA's website. It features a detailed breakdown of what to expect: exciting classes in a welcoming environment, city tours, a Broadway show, Q&As with foremost industry professionals, and more. Finally, the curtains will close with an exciting red-carpet gala, followed by a showcase for agents and managers on the last day of the program.
The NYPAA Experience will be a fantastic opportunity for young talent to get a first taste of the performing arts industry and introduce their skills to an audience of professionals who are always on the lookout for the next star to feature in their projects. More importantly, it's going to be two weeks of adventure, fun, and connections to treasure a lifetime!
Find out more and apply for a chance to attend: www.mysummer.nyc
