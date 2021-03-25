Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,830 in the last 365 days.

The NYPAA Experience: A Summer Camp with a Focus on Performing Arts in NYC

The NYPAA Experience

Karina Arroyave

A 2-week acting, musical theatre, voice, and dance summer camp program with respected industry professionals in world-class facilities in the heart of New York

Get noticed by agents, managers, music producers, and casting directors looking for new talent.”
— The NYPAA Experience
NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic forced many people to alter their routines for over a year. With social distancing and other safety measures, pursuing passion and artistry has become challenging. Today, The New York Performing Arts Academy (NYPAA) is here to change all that, enabling people to keep doing what they love without compromising their safety.

The Academy announced a new summer camp program that allows attendees to experience the best NYC has to offer and learn from some of the city's top industry experts, such as Karina Arroyave from the Netflix Award-winning series "Orange Is the New Black" and others in the performing arts world.

Students will have the opportunity to:

• Learn acting, musical theatre, voice, and dance with respected industry professionals in world-class facilities in the heart of New York.

• Get noticed by agents, managers, music producers, and casting directors looking for new talent.

• Enjoy 12 nights at the DoubleTree by Hilton Times Square Hotel West with breakfast included.

• Discover one of the world's most unique cities and be inspired, enjoy a Broadway show and fun activities!

The NYPAA Experience summer program is going to kick off on the 25th of July. The planned daily schedule is currently available on the NYPAA's website. It features a detailed breakdown of what to expect: exciting classes in a welcoming environment, city tours, a Broadway show, Q&As with foremost industry professionals, and more. Finally, the curtains will close with an exciting red-carpet gala, followed by a showcase for agents and managers on the last day of the program.

The NYPAA Experience will be a fantastic opportunity for young talent to get a first taste of the performing arts industry and introduce their skills to an audience of professionals who are always on the lookout for the next star to feature in their projects. More importantly, it's going to be two weeks of adventure, fun, and connections to treasure a lifetime!

Find out more and apply for a chance to attend: www.mysummer.nyc

John Stepanian
The New York Performing Arts Academy
+1 212-457-4060
email us here

You just read:

The NYPAA Experience: A Summer Camp with a Focus on Performing Arts in NYC

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.