Faith and Conservatism Key to Preserving American Values
Educating people of faith to engage in public affairs is important for maintaining biblical values in our society.
Throw out faith, and I think you lose conservatism in America,”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former Congressman J. Randy Forbes, president of the Congressional Prayer Caucus Foundation, on a recent Truth & Liberty live cast discussed a number of issues, including the importance of Christian conservatism in America.
Conservatism has been a target of the left for many years, but since a new administration entered the White House, it has come under fire as anti-democratic and un-American.
“The greatest fight we are in today is the fight for faith, both personally and as a nation,” said Forbes.
According to Congressman Forbes, for many years there were conservatives who wanted to have nothing to do with faith and would only pay lip service to their constituents. Also, there were people of faith who wanted nothing to do with government. “What we see today is a marriage of Christians and conservatives because they need each other to exist,” he said.
“Conservatism at its core is the belief that a majority of the people with power cannot change certain rights,” said Forbes. “There are certain authorities that are even above them.”
“Throw out faith, and I think you lose conservatism in America,” said Forbes.
Established in 2019 by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the Truth & Liberty Coalition offers a variety of programs, tools and resources to be able to focus on conservatism in the United States.
“Educating people of faith to engage in public affairs is important for maintaining biblical values in our society,” said Harris.
“We find often that churchgoers and pastors don’t know where to start,” said Harris. “Our goal is to educate audiences and connect with resources and groups across the nation to help them impact their own spheres of influence.”
“Conservatism really is a belief in the principles that are enshrined in the Declaration [of Independence],” said Harris. “And how does it begin? ‘That we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’ So, you’ve got to have faith – it’s the foundational understanding.”
About Congressman J. Randy Forbes:
Randy Forbes is the president of the Congressional Prayer Caucus Foundation and National Strategic Center, and is senior director at the largest law firm in the United States. He formerly represented Virginia’s 4th District in Congress from 2001 to 2017.
About the Truth & Liberty Coalition:
Visit the Resource Center for great practical resources for standing for truth in the public square and learn about becoming a member.
About Executive Director Richard Harris:
Richard Harris graduated from the Charis Bible College School of Ministry in 2015. Before coming to Charis, he earned a degree in political science from Oklahoma State University in 1987, and a Juris Doctorate degree from Cornell Law School in 1994, magna cum laude. He practiced law at all levels of state and federal courts for 20 years, including a case before the United States Supreme Court. Richard served for several years as the legal counsel for the Oklahoma Conservative Political Action Committee.
