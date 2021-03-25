NAMEC Announces the 16th Annual Best Practices in CME Award Winners
NAMEC congratulates the 2020 award winners for Best Practices in CME.BIRMINGHAM, AL, USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Medical Education Companies (NAMEC), announced the winners to the 16th annual NAMEC Best Practices Awards to improve Continuing Medical Education (CME).
CME is an industry rooted in change, a profession that calls upon our abilities to recognize and address new challenges. It requires us to utilize our intellect, our diligence, and our creativity. NAMEC believes that each of these elements should be acknowledged. NAMEC congratulates the 2020 award winners for Best Practices in CME.
The award category NAMEC Best Practice in Enduring Material Educational Design was presented to Pri-Med Institute for “What a Headache! The Case of a 29-year-old Woman with Worsening Migraine”.
NAMEC Best Practice in Virtual Live Activity Educational Design was presented to Pri-Med Institute for “PrimaryCareNOW”.
NAMEC Best Practice in Learner Outcomes was presented to the Academy for Continued Healthcare Learning for “Personalizing Outcomes Measures to Effectively Assess Impact of Medical Education”.
NAMEC Best Practice in Collaboration Among CME Stakeholders was presented to Medscape Education for “Optimizing Rare Disease Education: Bringing Together Multiple Stakeholders During the COVID-19 Pandemic”.
NAMEC Best Practice in Innovative Educational Methods was presented to Pri-Med Institute for “Highs & Lows: Opportunities and Benefits of Continuous Glucose Monitoring in Primary Care (An Adaptive Learning Experience)”
NAMEC Best Practice in CME Outside of the USA was presented to the Academy for Continued Healthcare Learning for “Classroom to Clinic™ Localized Small Group Learning for HCPs Working in Oncology” and to CME Outfitters for “Real-World Evidence: CDK 4/6 Inhibitors in Hormone Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer”.
Finally, the NAMEC Brian P. Russell Exemplary CME Professional Award was presented to Katie Lucero, PhD, Medscape Education.
NAMEC appreciates all members and companies who submitted for consideration of these awards. The 2021 Best Practices awards will be requested later this year and we encourage companies that have qualifying project to consider becoming a member to be eligible to submit for an award.
About NAMEC
NAMEC is a professional association dedicated to:
• Represent the interests of medical education companies (MECs), including advocacy for MECs and education of the professionals who work for them.
• Support the advancement of certified education as an integral part of the healthcare community in improving patient health outcomes.
• Foster increased collaboration among certified education stakeholders in a manner of mutual support, professionalism, and respect.
• Advocate, demonstrate, and support the value of certified education.
For more information, visit http://www.namec-assn.org or call the NAMEC Business Office at 205-824-7612 or email info@namec-assn.org.
###
Prime Management Services, http://www.primemanagement.net, plans international conferences, trade shows, and events; and provides marketing, bookkeeping, publications, and membership management for non profit associations and societies.
Jim Ranieri
NAMEC
+1 2058247612
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn