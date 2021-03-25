London UK SocialBox.Biz: More Charities can now partner with their campaign to eradicate digital exclusion by 2030

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As more people than ever before rely on the internet as a means to connect, work, make money, and communicate during the pandemic, SocialBox.Biz is on a mission to make digital resources accessible to all with their long-standing initiative. SocialBox.Biz, a London-based community interest company that takes outdated laptops and rehomes them to those in need with open source software, this week announced additional charities can now join their campaign for sourcing additional materials to end digital exclusion.

“Charities can now join our campaign and encourage large companies and other organizations to take part in our initiative,” said Peter Paduh, Founder of SocialBox.Biz. “We have an urgent appeal for the release of old technology. Spread the word.”

The SocialBox.Biz initiative has been growing in size for years. They are hoping to impact as many lives as possible.

For more information, visit: https://www.socialbox.biz/join-our-campaign-for-charities/

Please share their campaign to eradicate digital exclusion by 2030 on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/SocialBoxBiz/status/1334448259549552640

About SocialBox.Biz

SocialBox.Biz is a community interest company (CIC) improving the local community by providing innovative tech solutions.

About

A Community Interest Company, London , UK

