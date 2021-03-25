2021 WORLD HAPPINESS AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED
Presented by the World Happiness Foundation; Awards Celebrate Extraordinary Individuals and Communities that Elevate Life and Well-Being
The World Happiness Awards exist to highlight how much good there is in the world, we are realizing a world with freedom, consciousness, and happiness for all and thanks to all Laureates we are closer”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covid 19 has created great human suffering -- but also revealed the best of humanity. The World Happiness Awards recognize individuals and communities who contribute every day to freedom, consciousness, and happiness across the globe.
— Luis Gallardo, Founder & President - World Happiness Foundation
Created by The World Happiness Foundation in collaboration with the United Nations University For Peace, the 2021 World Happiness Awards are presented across 12 different categories, including Health, Education, Work, Arts, and Social Impact.
World Happiness Foundation Founder Luis Gallardo said: ¨The World Happiness Awards exist to highlight how much good there is in the world, we are realizing a world with freedom, consciousness, and happiness for all, and thanks to all Laureates we are closer than ever¨
This year’s Awards -- announced during World Happiness Week (March 18th - 23rd) -- also include a Covid 19 special recognition category, acknowledging individuals and communities making a difference to life during the pandemic. This year’s Laureates in the categories of Education, Health, Technology, and COVID19 include:
EDUCATION:
Irene Greaves (Houston, Texas USA)
Irena’s program, “Lovescaping,” addresses the most urgent, timely, and important need in our world: learning to love. The program focuses on 15 pillars: empathy, humility, care, respect, honesty, communication, trust, vulnerability, patience, liberation, compassion, solidarity, gratitude, forgiveness, and hope, and has been adopted in public k-12 schools throughout Houston, TX metro area and beyond.
Wake Up Schools (Plum Village, France)
Wake Up Schools is an initiative of Thich Nhat Hanh and his Plum Village community. Wake Up Schools supports educators seeking to integrate mindfulness and applied ethics into their own lives. With mindfulness, teachers and students can experience more peace, learn how to take care of difficult emotions, and create conditions for happy schools and a happy world.
HEALTH:
Pilar Sordo (Santiago, Chile)
Pilar is the director of CáncerVida Foundation, supporting patients with lung and pancreatic cancer. Pilar has become one of the most influential speakers on well-being in Latin America, with her popular talks on healthy living, personal development, and resilience. She is also the author of several best-selling books in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Archna Sharma (Indore, India)
Archna Sharma is an award-winning Indian social activist and the Founder of happiness firm, "Roccia Bliss - Your Happiness Partner®". She is a scientific and spiritual soul who is widely known as Thought Technologist® for her work in art and science of thoughts. As a happiness and mindset coach, Archna is on a mission to eradicate mental poverty and to improve mental health through the Art of Positive Thinking. While based in India, Archna has taken her message to communities throughout Singapore, the USA, Italy, Malaysia, Qatar, Afghanistan, Bhutan, the Philippines, and Nepal.
Youth Era, (Eugene, Oregon USA)
Youth Era creates lasting positive change in the lives of young people and the systems that serve them. By uniting a diverse collective of young adults and organizations around innovative solutions, Youth Era impacts thousands each year. A new drop-in center in Eugene, OR, equips young school-leavers with the tools to become happy and successful adults who continue to give back to their communities.
TECHNOLOGY:
Dr. David Rabin & Kathryn Fantauzzi of Apollo Neuro, (San Francisco, CA USA)
Apollo Neuroscience was co-founded by a board-certified psychiatrist and neuroscientist Dr. David Rabin, MD, Ph.D., and his wife, Kathryn Fantauzzi. Apollo is an innovative “touch therapy” wearable device for the treatment of chronic stress. Dr. Rabin discovered that certain waves of vibration -- delivered via a simple device worn or the wrist or ankle -- can rapidly restore balance to both the mind and body, measurably reducing stress, improving focus, and supporting better sleep.
The Mind Clan (Mumbai, India)
Mind Clan curates inclusive and supportive resources that support easy access to mental health providers. The website and database is a free service run by volunteers in an initiative to stem the stigma often associated with mental health issues. Mind Clan believes that intimidation and judgment can be eliminated when people are empowered to make their own choices, based on their current needs, in a non-threatening community.
COVID 19 SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD (PRESENTED BY GUARDIAN GROUP):
Christina Williams (Jamaica)
Christina Williams is an advocate for sexual and reproductive health rights. When the Covid-19 pandemic struck, she took the lead and founded programs including COVINNECTED and A.H.E.A.D that assist underfunded students and schools in Jamaica. The COVINNECTED project has been endorsed by the UNDP Multi-Country Office, and tenets of the model have been adopted by the country’s top five universities, earning preliminary acceptance by Jamaica’s Ministry of Education.
The World Happiness Awards are open to individuals and communities worldwide that demonstrate the core values of Compassion, Gratitude, Discovery, and Connection. Open to all, nominations were submitted via the World Happiness Awards website and showcased across the World Happiness Fest social media channels.
The Laureates each receive a one-year scholarship to all World Happiness Academy training and World Happiness Fest events around the world, including the Gross Global Happiness Summit hosted at the United Nations University for Peace in Costa Rica.
