Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 912 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,914 in the last 365 days.

March 24, 2021 - Statement of Attorney General Mark R. Herring

Image of the Virginia AG Seal

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General

Mark Herring Attorney General

202 North Ninth Street Richmond, Virginia 23219
 

For media inquiries only, contact:   Charlotte Gomer, Press Secretary Phone: (804)786-1022  Mobile: (804) 512-2552 Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

~ On the signing of legislation repealing the death penalty in Virginia ~

RICHMOND – Attorney General Mark R. Herring today issued the below statement following the signing of the legislation repealing the death penalty in Virginia:

 

“For too long Virginia had the shameful distinction as one of the states that most frequently imposed the death penalty. Now we are showing a better, more just way forward as the first state in the south to do away with it. Ending this practice is just one step in our ongoing, crucial work to reform the Commonwealth’s criminal justice system to make it more fair, equal and just for all Virginians.”

 

Attorney General Herring and his team worked closely with legislators during this most recent General Assembly session to ensure that legislation abolishing the death penalty applied to any current inmates with death penalty sentences, automatically changing their sentences to life in prison. 

 

# # #

 

 

 

 

 

You just read:

March 24, 2021 - Statement of Attorney General Mark R. Herring

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.