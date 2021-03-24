March 24, 2021 - Statement of Attorney General Mark R. Herring

Commonwealth of Virginia Office of the Attorney General Mark Herring Attorney General 202 North Ninth Street Richmond, Virginia 23219 For media inquiries only, contact: Charlotte Gomer, Press Secretary Phone: (804)786-1022 Mobile: (804) 512-2552 Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

~ On the signing of legislation repealing the death penalty in Virginia ~

RICHMOND (March 24, 2021) – Attorney General Mark R. Herring today issued the below statement following the signing of the legislation repealing the death penalty in Virginia:

“For too long Virginia had the shameful distinction as one of the states that most frequently imposed the death penalty. Now we are showing a better, more just way forward as the first state in the south to do away with it. Ending this practice is just one step in our ongoing, crucial work to reform the Commonwealth’s criminal justice system to make it more fair, equal and just for all Virginians.”

Attorney General Herring and his team worked closely with legislators during this most recent General Assembly session to ensure that legislation abolishing the death penalty applied to any current inmates with death penalty sentences, automatically changing their sentences to life in prison.

