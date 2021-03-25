SFAA and NASBP to Hold Virtual Joint Legislative “Fly-In”
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Surety & Fidelity Association of America (SFAA) and the National Association of Surety Bond Producers (NASBP) will hold their first-ever Virtual Joint Legislative “Fly-In” on Thursday, March 25, 2021. The SFAA and NASBP Joint Legislative Fly-In will enable surety professionals from across the country to educate members of Congress and staff about the value of construction surety bonds and advocate for their legislative priorities.
“The virtual meetings will allow our members to show their strong support for new legislation introduced by Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Senator Mike Rounds (R-SD), Congressman Stephen Lynch (D-MA) and Congressman Troy Balderson (R-OH) to clarify the bonding requirements under the Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA), as well as legislation continuing bonding protections at current levels for federal projects,” said Dalton DeFendis, Director of Federal Affairs for SFAA.
Larry LeClair, Director of Government Relations of NASBP added, “With delivering an infrastructure package a key legislative goal of the new White House and of Congress, having surety professionals explain the critical role surety bonding requirements play in protecting federal funding resources and in delivering quality construction of infrastructure projects has never been more timely or important.” LeClair emphasized, “The virtual fly-in will connect congressional offices with subject matter experts on surety to help them make key policy decisions as they formulate legislative solutions to address the need for transportation, broadband, and other types of infrastructure.”
In over 150 meetings on Capitol Hill, construction bonding experts will meet with policy makers and their staff to educate them on the significant role surety bonds play in advancing public infrastructure projects. These vital protections on construction projects for public entities include: protecting taxpayers’ dollars, ensuring project completion, protecting local small business contractors and workers, and promoting economic growth.
Additional information on the 2021 SFAA and NASBP Virtual Joint Legislative Fly-In can be found at https://www.nasbp.org/2021virtualjointfly-in/home.
The Surety & Fidelity Association of America (SFAA) is a trade association of more than 425 insurance companies that write 98 percent of surety and fidelity bonds in the U.S. SFAA is licensed as a rating or advisory organization in all states and it has been designated by state insurance departments as a statistical agent for the reporting of fidelity and surety experience. www.surety.org
Founded in 1942, the National Association of Surety Bond Producers (NASBP) is the association of and resource for surety bond producers and allied professionals. NASBP members specialize in providing surety bonds for construction contracts and other purposes to companies and individuals needing the assurance offered by surety bonds. www.nasbp.org
