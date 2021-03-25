Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 826 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,814 in the last 365 days.

JYAMMA GAMES IS BACK WITH GO-DOWN: A CASUAL PV‪P

MILAN, MI, ITALY, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jyamma Games Studio doesn’t stop surprising with new games, this time with Go Down, an addictive and innovative multiplayer mobile game. PRE-SAVE the game now on Google Play or Apple Store and do not miss the release on April 1.

Go Down is a simple but fast-paced exciting and addictive hyper-casual game. The task is easy: fall to the bottom of the screen. To do this the player should just touch the screen to control the character. Along the way the mission is to avoid getting squished by the sharp moving blades, collect coins and have fun. As moving forward with the levels, the character will run faster and faster. The further it goes the more score it has.

Go Down is a challenging video game, with PvP mode available, that works for kids and adults alike. The player competes with a friend or random people for a higher score and the winner grabs all the coins put into the match. The coins accumulated can be used in the game’s store for additional characters, to unlock lives and access the multiplayer mode.

Jyamma Games Studio is a young Milanese studio that has been operating for over a year and has already launched three mobile games to the market: Hi-Ball Rush – a tribute to the masterpiece ‘’Pong’’, with a crazy and unexpected twist; Matchy Catch – a puzzle match game with unique gameplay that brings the love for puzzles to a whole new level and Cowzuuka – a new arcade out-of-this-world shooting game.

Cristina Leonti
Marketing Manager Jyamma Games
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

JYAMMA GAMES IS BACK WITH GO-DOWN: A CASUAL PV‪P

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.