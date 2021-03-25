JYAMMA GAMES IS BACK WITH GO-DOWN: A CASUAL PVP
MILAN, MI, ITALY, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jyamma Games Studio doesn’t stop surprising with new games, this time with Go Down, an addictive and innovative multiplayer mobile game. PRE-SAVE the game now on Google Play or Apple Store and do not miss the release on April 1.
Go Down is a simple but fast-paced exciting and addictive hyper-casual game. The task is easy: fall to the bottom of the screen. To do this the player should just touch the screen to control the character. Along the way the mission is to avoid getting squished by the sharp moving blades, collect coins and have fun. As moving forward with the levels, the character will run faster and faster. The further it goes the more score it has.
Go Down is a challenging video game, with PvP mode available, that works for kids and adults alike. The player competes with a friend or random people for a higher score and the winner grabs all the coins put into the match. The coins accumulated can be used in the game’s store for additional characters, to unlock lives and access the multiplayer mode.
Jyamma Games Studio is a young Milanese studio that has been operating for over a year and has already launched three mobile games to the market: Hi-Ball Rush – a tribute to the masterpiece ‘’Pong’’, with a crazy and unexpected twist; Matchy Catch – a puzzle match game with unique gameplay that brings the love for puzzles to a whole new level and Cowzuuka – a new arcade out-of-this-world shooting game.
Cristina Leonti
Marketing Manager Jyamma Games
