L&D Platform Trends 2021 (Free Whitepaper Download)

L&D INSIGHTS: "Future requirements for a professional solution for the digitalization of events, webinars and trainings“

WIEN, ÖSTERREICH, March 25, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- COVID-19 has led to the need for many industries to change. As a result, the requirements for sustainable solutions for the digitalization of traditional "face-to-face" events, trainings and courses have changed.As part of a courseticket survey of 400 industry experts (HR developers, marketing experts, event managers, education providers...), 8 platform trends were examined in more detail. These are explained in order of importance and, at the same time, exemplary solutions are presented.Here are the key takeaways in relation to:- Format- Administration- Technology- Transparency- Security- Monetarization- Communication- SubscriptionsFORMAT: The ability to deliver content regardless of location is an essential must-have - a modern platform should already include all the options for live video streaming and support for the latest e-learning standards.ADMINISTRATION: A few clicks must be goal-oriented in modern applications. A user interface that is simple, time-efficient, and easy to use without much explanation is the basis for an organically growing platform in the social media age ("every user mutates into a potential content creator").TECHNOLOGY: A state-of-the-art user experience and interaction elements familiar from mobile applications (keyword: haptics) are the most important basis for sustainable use and regular use by providers and learners alike on modern platforms.TRANSPARENCY: Quality management plays an essential role in ensuring sustainable success in customer acquisition and retention, as well as in employee development. Automated survey mailings & questionnaires, which do not produce any further effort for the sender, ideally round off a "Customer/Employee Journey".SECURITY: Modern login processes, as well as webinar & webcast access, must be inherently integrated and secure. This implies personalized, non-distributable URLs and automated access authorization checks. Personal data should only be shared across third-party platforms when absolutely necessary.MONETARIZATION: Modern platforms (keyword: LXP) force self-determined learning & booking. This presupposes a transparent booking process and online payment options if it is not per se a matter of internal employee development. If monetization is not part of the business strategy, it can still be kept in evidence.COMMUNICATION: Personalization (individualization of the offer to the needs of the individual) and the feeling of being addressed directly are trend-setting for successfully addressing one's own target group. Collaborative formats (in B2B often synonymous with "networks") must be fundamentally rethought in digital form (see current "Clubhouse" hype, status: early 2021).SUBSCRIPTIONS: Subscription models and playlists create an incentive system for regular consumption behavior. They are unsuitable for one-off offers (e.g. annual online symposium). However, if you want to retain a user in the long term, these approaches are gaining in importance and should definitely be planned for the future.