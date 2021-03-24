Anti-Hate Safety Resources

These safety resources, created in collaboration with experts from the Center for Anti-Violence Education, teach targeted individuals how to de-escalate threatening situations and defend themselves in the event of anti-Asian violence. The flyers in 5 Asian languages offer strategies to help individuals safely intervene if they see someone being targeted or to use verbal and/or physical methods to safely exit a threatening situation. Click on the links to download free.
