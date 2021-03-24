Gov. Tom Wolf Congratulates Dr. Rachel Levine on Senate Confirmation to HHS Post

Governor Tom Wolf congratulated Dr. Rachel Levine on her confirmation to serve as assistant secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services for the Biden Administration. Gov. Wolf released the following statement:

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Rachel Levine on her confirmation by the United States Senate.

“Dr. Levine was a valued member of my administration and served the people of Pennsylvania with wisdom, courage and dedication as Physician General and Secretary of Health. I was proud to serve alongside her. Dr. Levine’s commitment to protecting the public health and safety is unmatched, and I am grateful for her tireless work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pennsylvania owes a great deal to Dr. Levine’s expertise and leadership, both before and after the pandemic. The nation is lucky to have her strength, experience and compassion in such a key role in the Biden Administration.”