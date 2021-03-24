Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,690 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Tom Wolf Congratulates Dr. Rachel Levine on Senate Confirmation to HHS Post

Governor Tom Wolf congratulated Dr. Rachel Levine on her confirmation to serve as assistant secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services for the Biden Administration. Gov. Wolf released the following statement:

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Rachel Levine on her confirmation by the United States Senate.

“Dr. Levine was a valued member of my administration and served the people of Pennsylvania with wisdom, courage and dedication as Physician General and Secretary of Health. I was proud to serve alongside her. Dr. Levine’s commitment to protecting the public health and safety is unmatched, and I am grateful for her tireless work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Pennsylvania owes a great deal to Dr. Levine’s expertise and leadership, both before and after the pandemic. The nation is lucky to have her strength, experience and compassion in such a key role in the Biden Administration.”

You just read:

Gov. Tom Wolf Congratulates Dr. Rachel Levine on Senate Confirmation to HHS Post

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.