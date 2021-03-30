Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
UGAP selects eccenca to provide semantic data management solutions to government departments in France

Image shows handshake and highlights that UGAP selects eccenca for official procurement list for French public services and government agencies

Shows the visualization capabilities of enterprise knowledge graph platform software eccenca Corporate Memory

Knowledge operating system eccenca Corporate Memory allows to interactively and visually browse the enterprise knowledge graph.

Shows the data mapping capabilities of enterprise knowledge graph platform software eccenca Corporate Memory

The mapping suggestion engine simplifies mapping and integration of data sets.

eccenca Corporate Memory will enable rapid, transparent and traceable data integration and collaboration in French public service agencies.

Rapid crisis management and cross-departmental collaboration requires a cross-functional data management framework that allows fast data integration, lifting, processing and visualization.”
— Antoine Janning, Director of Business Development

LEIPZIG, SAXONY, GERMANY, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Union des Groupements d’Achats Publics (UGAP), the national public procurement agency in France, has selected eccenca to serve as provider of semantic data management solutions and knowledge graph creation to government departments in France. The decision mirrors the need for organizations - private and public - to link their siloed data and disparate IT systems to drive digitlization and process automation.

As France's "generalist" public procurement agency and specific player in public procurement, UGAP assesses and approves technology and service providers for purchase by public entities. Public and governmental departments are exempt from any prior competitive bidding and advertising process when choosing solutions from the approved list of providers.

eccenca will provide public service organizations the foundational framework and services to create a shared view on their data. The knowledge graph platform solution eccenca Corporate Memory enables the comprehensive and transparent management of organizational data across all systems. It also provides visibility to related processes, rules constraints, capabilities and configurations in a single application.

"We are delighted, to be officially selected as one of only two semantic data management solution providers for public service agencies across a list of more than 3000 companies", explains Antoine Janning, Director of Business Development at eccenca. "Public agencies struggle to collaborate because of disparate IT systems, different data models and different views on their data. Most data is stuck in silos, often redundant or even contradictory. French public agencies have realised that in times of need for rapid crisis management and cross-departmental collaboration, they must establish a cross-functional data management framework that allows fast data integration, lifting, processing and visualization."

About UGAP

The Union of Public Purchasing Groups (UGAP) is a public industrial and commercial establishment (EPIC) placed under the supervision of the Minister responsible for Action and Public Accounts and the Minister responsible for National Education. UGAP provides public buyers with a large catalog of software that meets all their needs, whether they are one-off or associated with complex projects. It is the only generalist” public purchasing center in France.

How an enterprise knowledge graph helps to connect your data and create new insights

