Japan’s Olympic torch relay begins its closing leg to Tokyo however some recommend this present day ought to by no means have come

But the Grand Start of the Olympic Torch Relay in Fukushima was closed to the public on Thursday, as members of Japan’s women’s football team prepared to kick off the flame’s 121-day domestic journey to Tokyo.

In February, the western Shimane prefecture even threatened to cancel torch relay events if coronavirus cases didn’t fall, according to local media reports, which said a decision would be made in April.

Last week, Olympic organizers said the postponed 2020 Tokyo Games, now scheduled for July 23 to August 8, would go ahead without any overseas spectators. The Paralympics, from August 24 to September 5, would also not be welcoming traveling fans, they said.

With costs and logistical challenges mounting amid the pandemic, public support for the blockbuster sporting event has fallen to an all-time low in Japan. Earlier this year, a poll by public broadcaster NHK showed 77% of those surveyed want the Tokyo Games either canceled or postponed further.

As the pandemic continues to roil…