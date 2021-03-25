Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
William Henry Fox Talbot images archive heads to public sale

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Almost 200 images by one of history’s first photographers, William Henry Fox Talbot, are going under the hammer in New York next month, offering collectors a rare glimpse at early Victorian Britain.

According to Sotheby’s auction house, which is handling the sale, the collection is “arguably the most important lot of 19th century photographs to ever come to market.”

The images depict indoor and outdoor scenes, spanning architecture, botany and daily life in the 1840s. Talbot, an English scientist and inventor, also produced various portraits of family members and friends as he experimented with his pioneering camera technology.

Offered at auction as a single lot, the collection comprises over 70 loose photographs and three albums of printed images. It also includes rare versions of Talbot’s publication “Sun Pictures in Scotland” which documents his travels through Scotland, as well as several parts of his celebrated work “The Pencil of Nature.”

William Henry Fox Talbot images archive heads to public sale

